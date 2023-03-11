2023 NFL Draft: 5 RB targets for the Denver Broncos
Tank Bigsby - Auburn Tigers
Tank Bigsby has had a tremendous college career at Auburn. For a physical running back, Bigsby has elusiveness as he was a small running back. Similar to Williams and Latavius Murray.
Bigsby did not have a great offensive line at Auburn and he was still effective. However, he averaged the seventh-most rushing yards after contact per attempt at 4.2. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the draft, but there is a high chance the Broncos may be on the clock when he is available.
Bigsby had 976 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 30 receptions for 180 yards.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.56
- 10-Yard Split - 1.54
- Vertical Jump - 32.5"
- Broad Jump - 9' 11"
- Bench Press - 21 Reps
Chase Brown - Illinois Fighting Illini
Chase Brown is a viable option for Sean Payton and the Broncos in the draft. He was a workhorse for Illinois as he averaged over 20 touches per game. According to PFF, his 329 carries led all Power Five backs, and his 83 forced missed tackles trailed only Bijan Robinson.
Brown rushed for 1,632 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also accumulated 27 receptions for 240 receiving yards. Not bad for someone who carried the offense every week.
Would be a great fit alongside Williams and others with Payton controlling the offense.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.43
- 10-Yard Split - 1.53
- Vertical Jump - 40"
- Broad Jump - 10' 7"
- Bench Press - 25 Reps