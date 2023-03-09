2023 NFL Draft: 5 CB Targets for the Denver Broncos
Riley Moss - Iowa Hawkeyes
Riley Moss could become the steal of the draft if drafted by the right team, and the Denver Broncos would be one of those right teams. Since 2018, he has caught 11 interceptions, three of which went back for touchdowns. He has incredible traits and talent for the position.
Moss is tall, long, and has excellent range at corner. His length and size could win most of the "50/50" battles in pass coverage. However, Moss fits most as a zone coverage cornerback as he provides problems for opposing quarterbacks. Moss would be a great backup CB but has the potential to become a starter on the opposite side of Surtain if the coaching staff unlocks his true potential.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.45
- 10-Yard Split - 1.48
- Vertical Jump - 39"
- Broad Jump - 10' 7"
Mekhi Blackmon - USC Trojans
Mekhi Blackmon can play both outside and in the slot for the Broncos and have success while doing so. He had a 90.6 PFF grade (take that for how you will), one of the highest at the position last season. Blackmon allowed a career-best 46.1 passer rating when targeted while collecting three interceptions.
Blackmon garnered third-team AP All-American and first-team all-conference honors after forcing 16 incompletions and posting 66 tackles in 14 starts. He could be an excellent fit for Vance Joseph and his defense. It'd be interesting to see if he is available when the Broncos are drafting in rounds four or five.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.47
- 10-Yard Split - 1.54
- Vertical Jump - 36"
- Broad Jump - 10' 5"
- Bench Press - 14 Reps