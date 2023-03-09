2023 NFL Draft: 5 CB Targets for the Denver Broncos
Kelee Ringo - Georgia Bulldogs
The perfect outside corner in the 2023 NFL Draft is Kelee Ringo, who stands 6'2" with great height and size for the position. Ringo is extremely fast as he is one of the best athletes in the draft, regardless of position. He has great movement and again, his size is unmatched.
Ringo recorded two interceptions last season for the defending national champions. In the two years at Georgia, he has over 1,000 coverage snaps with 137 targets to show for. Ringo has elite speed and ball skills for the position that can be a matchup nightmare for AFC West quarterbacks. For reference, the fastest ball carrier in the NFL last season was at 22mph. Ringo was clocked at over 23mph. Keep in mind how physically talented and unique Ringo is too.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.36
- 10-Yard Split - 1.54
- Vertical Jump - 33.5"
- Broad Jump - 10' 2"
Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M Aggies
Another tall and long cornerback like Jaylon Jones can fit perfectly with Denver in the AFC West. Jones will be more of a short project, in terms of getting his tools sharp at the next level. Learning from someone like Surtain can pay big dividends for Jones and unlock that great potential he has.
Jones only allowed 94 yards on 278 coverage snaps last season. He only allowed 15 yards (two receptions) on 69 snaps in man coverage as well. While he is an experienced CB (at the college level), Jones would need some coaching to take his game to the next level. The potential is there and he could be the guy Broncos Country falls in love with at the draft.
Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash - 4.57
- 10-Yard Split - 1.48
- Vertical Jump - 38"
- Broad Jump - 10' 2"
- 3-Cone Drill - 6.88
- 20-Yard Shuttle - 4.3
- Bench Press - 14 Reps