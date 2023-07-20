10 underrated moves the Denver Broncos made in 2023 offseason
- Keeping a key assistant coach
- A trade the Broncos snuck in during the NFL Draft
- Stealing from the Chiefs
As the 2022 Denver Broncos discovered, sometimes being one of the most overhyped teams in the NFL doesn't exactly bring you a lot of success. In fact, having the spotlight squarely on the Broncos last year led to a really embarrassing season overall. The team got off to a decent but slightly disappointing 2-1 start, but only won three more games the rest of the way and became a laughingstock around the NFL.
It's good to fly under the radar at times. Despite some high-profile additions in 2023, I would say the Broncos are comfortably "underrated" by most people in 2023 and that's just fine. We don't necessarily need people talking about the Denver Broncos right now. This team must prove it on the field.
But there are some moves that could really pay off for this team that need to be discussed more than they have been. What are the most underrated moves made by the Broncos in 2023? Let's take a look at the top 10, and not in any particular order.
Denver Broncos 10 most underrated moves of the 2023 offseason
10. Signing DT PJ Mustipher as an undrafted free agent
As we approach training camp, one of the clear areas this team needs young players to step up on the roster is on the defensive line. It's possible that veteran Mike Purcell will start off training camp on the PUP. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Broncos make a move like going after veteran Shelby Harris and bringing him home, but it also wouldn't be surprising if they put their trust in Marcus Dixon (defensive line coach) to get the most out of the young players at this position group.
The Broncos added PJ Mustipher out of Penn State as an undrafted free agent and what he lacks in flash he more than makes up for by doing the grunt work on the interior defensive line.
At 6-foot-4, 323 pounds, Mustipher has an NFL-ready body and the Broncos might need him to do some gap-clogging even as a rookie. Even if it's only a couple hundred snaps, we could see Mustipher emerge as a player the Broncos put in the rotation early on.