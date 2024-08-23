10 players fighting for their roster lives in Broncos preseason Week 3
The Denver Broncos are playing their third and final preseason game on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and while most of the team's 53-man roster spots are likely locked up, there are undoubtedly a few battles for spots still to be won. But which players are fighting for spots entering this week against Arizona?
We could really point to just about every position on the roster and pinpoint someone who has a shot to make it but is ultimately on the roster bubble. As we saw last year with a player like Albert Okwuegbunam, even a dominant performance in the preseason finale might not equal a 53-man roster spot...in Denver...but could help that player also draw interest around the league.
Let's take one more look at the roster bubble and dive into a few names of players who could be fighting for their roster lives against Arizona.
1. Samaje Perine, RB
It's going to be very interesting if Samaje Perine can come out and have a really good preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals. The Broncos can save $3 million but cutting or trading Perine before the start of the 2024 season, and they already have their top three spots on the roster solidified at the running back position (Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé).
With the inclusion of fullback Michael Burton, it's hard to see a path onto the 53-man roster for Perine right now unless the Broncos only keep two quarterbacks.
2. Tyler Badie, RB
Badie is in a similar position as Samaje Perine right now, but I would say the arrow is pointing up for Badie whereas it's pointing down for Perine. Badie has shown off his explosiveness and playmaking ability in the preseason, and he just seems to score every other time he touches the ball. Hopefully, we get to see him make a play or two on special teams against Arizona and push the issue a little bit for his roster chances.
3. Nate Adkins, TE/FB
Sean Payton said earlier in camp that Nate Adkins is a guy who just practices well consistently. Adkins may not make a spectacular impact as a receiver in the box score, but the team likes his pass-catching abilities and he's a versatile weapon as a blocker from a number of alignments positionally. Cutting him might be tough.
4. Jalen Virgil, WR/KR
My argument for Jalen Virgil making the roster remains pretty simple. If you're fielding kickoffs -- on average -- at around the 5-yard line, he's going to be setting you up at the 35 at a minimum on nearly every drive. Virgil has tremendous value as a return man and he could be one of the Broncos' most effective offensive weapons after the catch. But this is a crowded position group.
5. Brandon Johnson, WR
The Broncos have liked Brandon Johnson for quite some time, and he's made a good amount of plays when given opportunities. Injuries in his first two years in the league could ultimately end up being a factor in the Broncos' roster decision in 2024, and I think Johnson would get scooped up immediately by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he has connections to Russell Wilson and Zach Azzanni (former Broncos WR coach).
6. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL
I don't know if Uwazurike is as much on the bubble as people seem to think. I tend to believe his roster chances are much better than most would guess, despite the fact that he's coming off the year-long suspension from the league for betting on games. Uwazurike flashed in the Broncos' preseason game against Green Bay and we'll see what he can do with extended snaps against Arizona.
7. Jordan Jackson, DL
Quietly, Jackson has had a pretty good offseason for the Broncos. A sixth-round pick by the Saints in 2022 out of Air Force, Jackson has been waiting in the wings for quite some time now, and he's been working in routinely with the second-team defense. If the Broncos keep six defensive linemen, he could be on the 53-man roster.
8. Levi Wallace, CB
Levi Wallace is a veteran, and the Broncos likely feel comfortable with him to a degree, but what kind of differentiating will have to be done when it comes to the corners on this roster? We've got developmental guys like Kris Abrams-Draine, we've got special teams-only players like Tremon Smith, and then you've got Wallace, who gives you a known option at corner. It could come down to roster gymnastics elsewhere, but Wallace will be making his preseason debut for the Broncos if he plays against the Cardinals (hamstring injury).
9. JL Skinner, SAF
I'm not sure the Broncos can afford to cut another quality safety at this point, but if the team only keeps four safeties, who is gone between JL Skinner and Keidron Smith? Smith has made a lot of plays in the preseason so far. The Broncos like Skinner, but the top three on the depth chart are going to be Brandon Jones, PJ Locke, and Devon Key barring any surprises. Skinner needs a good game vs. Arizona.
10. Dondrea Tillman, EDGE
Dondrea Tillman has made some nice plays off the edge for the Broncos in the first two weeks of the preseason. A big game against Arizona could solidify his spot on the 53-man roster. Tillman was a star for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL and might be in line to make the Broncos' roster after signing a three-year deal earlier this offseason.