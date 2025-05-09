Players who can help propel Broncos to Super Bowl contender status in 2025

Depending on how a few players perform in the 2025 NFL Season, the Broncos may or may not become Super Bowl contenders. We'll be optimistic here and say that they can help the Broncos become contenders.

Winning a Super Bowl takes all 53 players on an active roster, and it's the hardest trophy to win in sports. Denver has gradually gotten a bit closer to that over the past couple of seasons, improving from five, to eight, to 10 wins in 2024.

Denver has doubled their win total and are seriously right there, but getting over that hump might be the hardest thing to do. Well, with the help of these three key players, the Broncos can become contenders.

These players might help the Broncos become Super Bowl contenders

Bo Nix, QB

No NFL team (outside of the loaded Philadelphia Eagles) will win a Super Bowl in today's NFL without an elite quarterback. It's simple: if Nix ascends into a legitimately elite QB in 2025, the Denver Broncos will emerge as one of the best teams in the NFL and will become contenders.

It really sometimes is that simple.

RJ Harvey, RB

RJ Harvey could be the missing link for this offense to take the NFL by storm and actually be one of the best in the NFL. We did see a ton of growth from Nix as a passer during his rookie season, but the passing game really had to do some clean-up work at times, as the inefficient run game forced Sean Payton to use the pass game as an extension of the run.

It's why we saw a lot of those quick passes to Marvin Mims Jr at the line of scrimmage - that was almost them trying to manufacture "rush" yards. Well, if the rookie Harvey can stabilize the rushing attack, Denver will be a complete and total monster on offense.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

One area that the Denver Broncos definitely could have improved at is getting a bit more stout against the run, so Dre Greenlaw should provide that and should simply be the best ILB that Denver has had in a while. If Greenlaw is healthy and on the field, the defense will be complete.

The Broncos primarily used players like Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, and Alex Singleton (before his injury) in 2024. Denver's ILB room has never really been all that special, but Dre Greenlaw has at times been among the best in the NFL. A potential career year from Greenlaw in 2025 could set this defense into the stratosphere.