Broncos defense given respect they deserve following the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos defense was first in sacks and third in points allowed in 2024. The unit somehow got better this offseason. Building on a strength is a wise idea in today's NFL, and the Broncos did just that this offseason, signing Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and drafting Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

These were three solid moves that only make the Broncos already-elite defense better, and these moves do also help the offense. The defense improving that much should allow that unit to get opposing offenses off the field quicker, which should in turn put the offense in better situations.

While I was someone who wanted to see more of an offensive-focus this offense, the moves they made do make sense. Well, it seems like the Broncos defensive additions are catching the eyes of many, as Denver may now field the best defense in the entire NFL...

Bleacher Report ranks Denver's defense no. 1 in the NFL

Here is what Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report had to say about the Denver Broncos defense, which he ranked no. 1:

"Last season, the Denver Broncos were seventh in total defense and third in scoring defense—and that feels like the team’s floor in 2025.



The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively. Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’s better interior pass-rushers. Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year.



At linebacker, Alex Singleton missed most of last year, but back in 2023 he was third in the league with 177 total tackles. He will be joined by Dre Greenlaw, who came over from San Francisco after 120-stop seasons in both 2022 and 2023.



Greenlaw wasn’t the only 49er the Broncos poached—the team also signed Talanoa Hufanga. Combined with Brandon Jones, who had a career-best 115 stops last season, the Broncos now have two quality starters at safety.



The Broncos also have the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Now, Surtain has a new running mate in rookie first-rounder Jahdae Barron, who was widely regarded as the best cornerback in this class not named Travis Hunter.



On paper at least, this is a defense without weaknesses. A unit loaded with talent at all three levels.



If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back." Gary Davenport

The Broncos did have weaknesses at inside linebacker and safety, so the additions of Greenlaw and Hufanga figure to be missing pieces there. Denver also re-signed DJ Jones and should get extensions done with Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen.

Heck, we haven't even mentioned the team drafting Sai'vion Jones and Que Robinson in the 2025 NFL Draft, which is simply more defensive line depth for the Broncos. This unit is absolutely the best on paper heading into 2025, and it could end the year as the unquestionable best unit in the league.

Keep in mind that the Broncos also finished with the 10th-best scoring offense in the league in 2024, so if that unit can take another leap forward, could Denver have two top-7 units?

If so, how far could this team go? If you ask me, it would not be crazy to suggest that Denver could end up making a deep playoff run with how stacked they might be on either side of the ball.