Draft expert says UDFA gem could trigger major Broncos roster shakeup

There are very few teams, if there are any at all, that are as good at finding undrafted free agent gems as the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have a lengthy history of finding diamonds in the rough after the NFL Draft, and there are experts out there in the NFL Draft realm who feel like they've found yet another.

The Broncos have been sniffing around the Missouri football program plenty in recent years, drafting Kris Abrams-Draine last year in the 5th round and bringing in a number of his other former teammates after the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the guys who might be able to make some noise here in the 2025 offseason is undrafted free agent pass rusher Johnny Walker Jr., a former captain at Missouri and one of the most well-liked prospects the Broncos added among the NFL Draft experts out there.

NFL Draft expert predicts Johnny Walker Jr. will compete for Broncos roster spot

Walker racked up 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons at Missouri including 8.5 sacks in his final seven games last season. The uptick in pass rush productivity wasn't enough to get Walker an invitation to the Scouting Combine, but he played well at the East-West Shrine Game and showed he has what it takes to make it in the NFL.

At 6-foot-2, 246 pounds, Walker has long arms at 33 inches with 10-inch hands, giving him an advantage over some tackles with his combination of lower center of gravity, long arms, and strong initial punch.

He ended the 2024 season with the longest sack streak in the nation and the only guy who finished the year on a five (or more) game sack streak. Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had to say about his game:

"Walker won’t mix it up at the point of attack with an abundance of aggression, but his flashes as a pass rusher give evaluators something to think about. He’s long-limbed with an adequate frame and works hard to keep his weight up. He can accelerate to the top and trim the edge with his flexibility. He’s smart in working back under and into the pocket when the tackle has the edge cut off. Walker has proven he can produce pressures and sacks, but he needs to be more diversified and skilled to earn a spot as a designated pass rusher in the pros."



- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

There's obviously a lot to work with here, and Walker is going to come to the NFL with a huge chip on his shoulder. Him not being invited to the Scouting Combine was a load of you-know-what. He should have been invited to put his skills on display there, especially after what he did at the Shrine Game.

And that's where the Broncos, at least in part, may have fallen in love with Que Robinson as well.

The Broncos didn't exactly retool their pass rush this offseason, but fortified the defensive line and edge positions with more young players, because you can never have enough pass rush in today's NFL. Don't be shocked if Walker comes in and makes a substantial impact right away for this team, and somehow finds a way to shake up the roster by beating out someone like Dondrea Tillman.

At this point, that would be a massive feat, but you just never know in today's NFL.