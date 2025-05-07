Let's try to predict all 22 starters for the Denver Broncos as we slowly progress through the 2025 NFL Offseason. When you look at the projected starters for the Broncos, it is hard to find a major weakness heading into 2025.

And this is the ideal scenario for the team as they seek to turn into a legitimate Super Bowl-contending team. The Broncos won 10 games in 2024 and were actually a bit better than their record indicated if you can believe that.

Let's try to predict all 22 starters for the Broncos ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

Projecting all 22 starters for the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2025 season

Offense

Quarterback - Bo Nix

Bo Nix is the starting QB. Moving on.

Running Back - RJ Harvey

Taken with the 60th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, RJ Harvey is ideally bringing the RB1 production to the room. Denver has not had a 1,000-yard rusher in a half-decade. He should share the backfield with Audric Estime and maybe Jaleel McLaughlin.

Wide Receiver - Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele

I do not anticipate the starting wide receivers in three WR sets looking different than this, but it would be nice to see a jump from Troy Franklin and perhaps some production from rookie Pat Bryant.

Tight End - Evan Engram

Signed in free agency, Evan Engram is not an in-line tight end and is not going to offer much in blocking, but he will be the de-facto starter in this room for the Broncos in 2025.

Offensive Line - Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

It would be a bit of a shock to see the starting lineup look different. The Broncos started this exact offensive line in 2024, so trotting them out for the second year in a row is going to do wonders for the chemistry, and this was already a top-3 unit in 2024.

Defense

Defensive Line - Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

The Denver Broncos starting defensive line of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and John Franklin-Myers was the starting unit in 2024 and should remain the starting unit in 2025. Both Allen and Franklin-Myers are entering the last year of their deals.

Inside Linebackers - Dre Greenlaw, Drew Sanders

I am going to predict a totally revamped ILB starting duo in 2025, as Dre Greenlaw was signed in free agency this offseason, but I will also predict that the young-gun Drew Sanders is able to outperform Alex Singleton in the offseason to earn the starting job. Sanders is younger and much more athletic, which could both end up being huge advantages.

Outside Linebackers - Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Each breaking out in 2024 with double-digit sacks, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper will be the starting outside linebackers for 2025 unless something major changes.

Secondary - Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, Riley Moss

The secondary saw two major additions in the 2025 NFL Offseason with Talanoa Hufanga signing and the team using their first-round pick on Jahdae Barron. In the Broncos base defense, which is a 3-4, the team would use four secondary players.

Barron is likely going to start out as the primary slot cornerback...

*Wil Lutz, Jeremy Crawshaw, Mitchell Fraboni, Jahdae Barron

I added an asterisk for these four, as the specialists aren't technically 'starters,' but the are the primary people at their position. The main change is Jeremy Crawshaw likely earning the starting punting job.

I inserted Barron into this, as he should see the primary snaps over Ja'Quan McMillian when the team is in nickel, which is five defensive backs.