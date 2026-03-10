Pivotal Broncos decision at linebacker was unpopular but right move to make

The Denver Broncos declared their direction at inside linebacker on Monday afternoon, and it isn't one many saw the team taking just a few days ago. After bringing back Justin Strnad on a three-year deal, it became clear that the Broncos were now at a decision-making point: Alex Singleton or Dre Greenlaw. After a pair of moves, the Broncos are clearly moving forward with Greenlaw in their rear-view mirror and Singleton as a returning piece for next year.

On Monday afternoon, the Broncos reportedly agreed to a new deal with Singleton to bring back their defensive captain and green dot, two pieces that were very important to team brass. Shortly after, Ian Rapoport reported that Denver was moving on from Greenlaw after one season, and an unspectacular one at that. The writing was quickly drying in ink, and the Broncos had made their choice.

Not that it should carry much weight in these conversations, but fan reaction to these moves was not exactly positive. Broncos Country has been generally upset with Singleton's play for some time now, but this only illustrates the gap in opinion on his play between the front office and the fans. Broncos brass should be confident in the decision they made and not worry too much about fan reaction.

The Denver Broncos made the right decision at inside linebacker

By bringing back Singleton and moving on from Strnad, the Broncos stayed close to their roots on the defensive side of the ball. Singleton has been a staple up the middle on defense for some time now and has earned a great deal of trust from Vance Joseph and his defensive staff. Nothing even remotely similar could be said for Greenlaw's tenure in Denver.

Since signing in Denver, Singleton has missed time twice in four years: when he blew out his knee in the first quarter of a game (he finished the game), and when he had cancer. Even then, Singleton only missed two contests with his cancer diagnosis and finished the season on a high note with a great playoff. It is beyond clear how much the Broncos' locker room loves Singleton.

As for Greenlaw, he missed more games than he played in during his one-year stint in Denver. The idea of him in Denver made perfect sense, but the theoreticals of it all turned out to be much better than the actual play on the field. Both sides walk away from their partnership without much of a scratch, but the Broncos clearly made the right decision.