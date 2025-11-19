Perfect bye week free agent just dropped into the Denver Broncos' laps

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 at the bye week and are in a great position to rest up, get healthy, and perhaps even add a free agent. The bye would give Denver time to see if one of the many available free agents could help this team down the stretch.

With JK Dobbins set to miss the rest of the regular season, someone like Jamaal Williams or Zack Moss could be an option. Other than that, though, the Broncos might not have a clear need that they want to address on the open market.

However, that may have changed on Wednesday, as a veteran wide receiver was just released, and he has an obvious connection to Sean Payton, so this could make a ton of sense.

Saints' WR Brandin Cooks was cut on Wednesday and makes a lot of sense for the Broncos

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who was drafted by Sean Payton and the Saints back in 2014, was granted a release from the team:

#Saints WR Brandin Cooks, who was a possible trade target before the deadline, had been released, sources say. The two sides agreed on this, and now heads to waivers. pic.twitter.com/rhu3tbnyVw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2025

Brandin Cooks is 32 years old and was a first-round draft pick back in 2014. In his first three years in the league with the Saints, Cooks had 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns. He had then went on to play for the Patriots, Rams, Texans, Cowboys, and now is back with the Saints.

Cooks hasn't been a super productive player over his career, but he averages 4.3 receptions and 57.7 yards per game across his career. In 10 games with the Saints this year, he's caught 19 passes for 165 yards, so he's really nor been someone who has put up great numbers.

However, he is a reliable weapon and would bring a wealth of experience to the WR room. The Broncos would also be wise to look for an upgrade as well, as the room has struggled with drops this year, and at this point in time, Cooks would be the best possible player they could bring in to give the room a boost.

There were rumblings that Denver had interest in trading for Jaylen Waddle at the deadline, so the desire to add to the room is there. The front office won't be able to make any notable additions until the offseason, but it absolutely cannot hurt to make this move now and to get Brandin Cooks up to speed for Week 13 and beyond.

Should the Denver Broncos sign Brandin Cooks?