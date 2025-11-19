The Denver Broncos defeated their AFC West division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Empower Field at Mile High with a Wil Lutz game-winning field goal by a 22-19 score, and will head into their bye week with a 9-2 record in the 2025-26 season. It was a great game all around for Denver. Not only did they beat the Chiefs, but the Chargers lost, which means the Broncos are in control of the division, as they are two games ahead of Los Angeles (7-4), while Kansas City falls to 5-5.

It was a tough battle between two great defenses led by Vance Joseph and Steve Spagnuolo, respectively, but in the end, the Broncos found a way to win one of their most important games since Super Bowl 50. Despite some rough drives, Bo Nix had some clutch throws in the final drive to set up the field goal for Wil Lutz, which sealed the victory.

There is an important streak regarding the Broncos and this hard-fought victory over the Kansas City Chiefs ...

The Broncos have their longest win streak in over 10 years: 8 consecutive wins and counting ...

Not only did the Denver Broncos win their ninth game of the season, but they also extended their streak to 8 consecutive wins. They have not lost since Week 3 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the team's longest winning streak in over ten years; the highest since the 2015-16 season (7), when they won Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium (Super Bowl 60 will also be in San Francisco).

The longest streak in recent history was 11 wins during the 2012 season from Week 6 to Week 17. Speaking of long streaks, let's look at how many consecutive wins the Broncos have had in recent history:

2025: 8 (and counting)

2024: 4

2023: 5

2022: 2

2021: 3

2020: 2

2019: 2

2018: 3

2017: 2

2016: 4

2015: 7

2014: 4

2013: 6

2012: 11

The Broncos will have the opportunity to extend this streak to nine consecutive victories after their bye on the road against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Their final five games are against the Las Vegas Raiders (away), the Green Bay Packers (home), the Jacksonville Jaguars (home), the Kansas City Chiefs (away), and will close out the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Can they match or pass the 2012 season streak of 11 consecutive wins?