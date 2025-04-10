Perfect Broncos NFL Draft prospect could go a lot higher than expected

The Denver Broncos have to find an upgrade at running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could their ideal target go a lot earlier than expected? The most urgent remaining need on the roster, the Broncos have to find a starting running back in the NFL Draft in a couple of weeks, period.

They decided not to address the need in free agency even with some nice players out there. With just two weeks remaining until the start of the draft, I'd have to assume that the Broncos have a big board of their top running backs.

One of those players might be TreVeyon Henderson, the dual-threat running back from Ohio State. Henderson would be a stellar fit on the Denver Broncos, and many mock drafts do have Henderson heading to Denver.

However, there are mocks out there that also have him dropping into the second round, but that might not be the case:

I will be stunned if he didn’t go in the first round.



Could go a lot higher than people think. https://t.co/TtKK0e9syr — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 10, 2025

It seems like the opinion of the people inside the NFL of TreVeyon Henderson is a lot higher than what we may think on the outside. If that's the case, it isn't a guarantee that he'd be there with the 20th overall pick, which is where the Denver Broncos are selecting in Round 1.

Heck, could we go as high to the Chicago Bears at pick 10? It seems like it:

Wouldn’t shock me if they took him that early, would if anybody else did.



he has a great relationship with the Bears RB coach. https://t.co/2GRgY3jz0m — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 10, 2025

We have no idea where the Denver Broncos are on TreVeyon Henderson. Heck, they might have a second-round grade on the player for all we know, but most of us can see just how good of a fit he'd be in the offense. The Chicago Bears also have a similar need at RB that the Broncos do, so if TreVeyon Henderson were to go at pick 10, the Broncos may have to pivot to someone like Kaleb Johnson or Quinshon Judkins.

The NFL Draft always throws us a curveball, and this could be the one that we experience. No matter how you slice it, the Denver Broncos are surely going to add a RB at some point, and will likely also add a wide receiver and tight end as well.

At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos offense is likely going to be just fine, but there could be some players high on the Broncos list who go way earlier than expected, which could include TreVeyon Henderson. Would Henderson be a good fit for the Broncos?