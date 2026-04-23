One prospect for Broncos fans to know in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have limited draft capital, but that could also make the team much more dangerous during the NFL Draft, as Denver could be seen as a team that flies under the radar, only to pull off something notable.

That might be too storybook for the actual draft, but you never know. Despite not having a ton of capital, the Broncos still surely studied up on prospects from each round, and we've decided to take a look at one prospect in each round that fans should take note of.

For these prospects, we're going to use this 2026 Consensus Big Board from NFL Mock Draft Database. This big board is actually a compilation of over 100 big boards across the NFL landscape, so there's a ton of accuracy with this.

One prospect from each round of the 2026 NFL Draft for Denver Broncos fans to know

Round 1 - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods would be an awesome pick if the Broncos had the 30th overall selection, and there is always a chance that Denver finds their way back into Round 1. It would cost a good bit, and likely won't happen given the team's limited capital to begin with, but Woods is a schematic-versatile defensive lineman who can line up all over the place and would surely be able to step into John Franklin-Myers vacated role.

Round 2 - Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez put on a show at the NFL Combine and is extremely intelligent. Rodriguez may honestly hear his name called in Round 1, but slipping into Round 2 is a possibility. His coverage ability leaves a bit to be desired, but he plays like he's got a fire lit under him and would be a day one starter for the Broncos.

Round 3 - Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Definitely a better receiver than blocker, and perhaps only a functional blocker at best, Max Klare could be on that fringe Round 2-3 range. Klare would be a welcome addition to the Broncos tight end room, a position that hasn't had any clarity for the long-term for years now. Klare has been a player commonly mocked to the Broncos, and for good reason. With Evan Engram in the final year of his deal, Klare would fill a long-term need.

Round 4 - Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Austin Barber is very much a developmental player, but he's got experience at both tackle spots and has quick feet, so the appeal is there in the fourth round. The Broncos have two picks in Round 4 and are in the market for some long-term tackle stability, as both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are on the wrong side of 30.

Round 5 - Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

Whether Kaytron Allen or Nicholas Singleton, the Penn State running backs have potential in the NFL. If the Broncos plan on adding another running back in the draft, Allen in Round 5 would make a ton of sense. At 5-11 and 216, he's got perfect size for the position. He has good vision and is a patient runner, which are two things that could immediately get him onto the field for the Broncos.

Round 6 - Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Dallen Bentley is an underrated prospect in this year's class. A potential two-phase player with upside as a blocker and receiver, Bentley does have TE1 upside. Denver doesn't pick in Round 6 at the moment, but there'd be nothing stopping them from taking Bentley in Round 5 if they believed in his stock enough.

Round 7 - Caden Barnett, OG, Wyoming

The Broncos hosted Caden Barnett earlier this offseason, so that has to be noted. Barnett's nickname is "Vanilla Gorilla," so do with that what you will. Barnett would be a guard in the NFL, and with Ben Powers entering the final year of his deal, a replacement is needed.