Latest major mock draft will make Broncos fans laugh at who pick 30 was used on

The Denver Broncos clearly felt that this year's 2026 NFL Draft class, at least in Round 1, was just not that special. This is also something very notable, as the team's front office has been among the best in the NFL at finding talent in the draft.

If this group was willing to part with a first-round pick this year, doesn't that say a lot about the overall talent level in this class? It absolutely does. The Broncos figure that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is going to be a more impactful player than anyone they could have taken at pick 30, which now belongs to the Miami Dolphins.

In Peter Schrager's latest mock draft, the Dolphins are seen making quite the bold pick, and it should really only make Broncos fans laugh and be glad that Denver isn't picking this high.

Peter Schrager's latest mock draft will make Denver Broncos fans laugh

The Dolphins used the 30th overall pick in Schrager's latest mock draft on Jermod McCoy, a very polarizing prospect from Tennessee:



"Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee



The concerns around McCoy's knee are real, so I think he does go a little later than previously thought. But ... I don't think he falls out of the first round. The Dolphins have 11 picks in this draft, and considering the state of their cornerback room, this is a swing worth taking. When healthy, McCoy can be a difference-maker."

Still just 20 years old, McCoy is a very young player, but he doesn't just have injury concerns, he has major injury concerns, and some have even wondered if he falls out of the first round entirely. As as pure prospect, McCoy is a top-10 talent, so he can truly play.

But if he falls this far, that should tell you a lot about the concerns. Tom Pelissero also recently reported that McCoy may require another surgery totally unrelated to the ACL tear he suffered last January:

Live from Pittsburgh: The latest from me and @RapSheet on the medical situations surrounding LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier and Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy, whose draft stock will be one of the biggest stories Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/h9ktvIQ1RA — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 20, 2026

There's just a lot to dislike here. It's not that McCoy is a bad prospect, it's that his injury history is already pretty notable, and he's a bit undersized as well. The Dolphins do have seven picks in the first 100 selections, so taking McCoy and potentially not hitting on him would not be the end of the world, but that 30th pick is also something they're under pressure to make good use of.

Waddle was an elite player for them and a legitimate no. 1 target. He was previously apart of some high-flying Dolphins offenses in recent years, so it would feel a bit disappointing if Miami bet on a player with major red flags with his health.

The Broncos have also had to part with a ton of NFL Draft capital in prior seasons, trading a slew of picks to acquire Russell Wilson back in 2022 and Sean Payton back in 2023. With how much General Manager George Paton values picks, the Broncos trading a first-round pick yet again is honestly a bit mind-boggling.

But Denver did this because the franchise clearly sees where they are - had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, we could be talking abot the team having just won the Super Bowl. If Denver is able to do this in 2026, no one would give a rip about a first-round pick in 2026.

And that brings me to my final point here - in my opinion, teams value the idea of first-round picks. That phrase itself carries a lot of weight, but it's really just a giant guessing game, even in Round 1.

There are endless examples over the years of first-round picks just flat-out not being good players. Sure, teams want to have a ton of NFL Draft capital, as hitting on these picks is also very possible, but the Dolphins primarily acquired the 30th overall pick in a below-average class for an explosive wide receiver who is going to come in an immediately boost the Broncos offense.