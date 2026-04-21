3 Round 2 prospects in the NFL Draft the Broncos must stay away from at all costs

The Denver Broncos not having a first-round pick might be a good thing based ont his year's class, which just isn't that talent. With the 2026 NFL Draft nearly here, the Broncos will try to make the most of their limited capital.

Given how well this front office has drafted outside of the first round, there is reason to believe that the team can find at least one impact starter even without currently having a pick in Round 1 or Round 3.

However, the team must take certain prospect concerns seriously and stay away entirely from a few of them.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

While some have seen Eli Stowers as a perfect fit for Sean Payton and the Broncos, there has to be a time where enough is enough. What I mean by that is the sometimes positionless nature that comes with players like Stowers, for example.

Sure, his frame and athleticism make him a perfect mismatch for opposing defensive backs, but he doesn't really fit into a certain position - he's probably too big and likely not a sharp enough route runner to survive as a wide receiver, but he offers no blocking upside as a tight end.

I understand that some in Broncos Country might like Stowers in a 'Joker' role for Denver, but that term has been overused, in my opinion. Stowers isn't a wide receiver and isn't really a tight end, either. Given that the Broncos just traded for Jaylen Waddle and do have a ton of mouths to feed, adding Stowers would feel like overkill.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

At 6-2 and over 220lbs, Mike Washington Jr. has elite size for the position, and that's something the Broncos are currently missing. However, Washington actually doesn't use his size to his advantage as much as you'd think, and the fumbles are simply a major, notable issue that might be too great to be corrected in the NFL.

His pass protection is also a work in progress, and given that someone like Jadarian Price from Notre Dame could be available in Round 2, the Broncos should simply say 'no thanks' to Washington. He didn't have great collegiate production, either, despite being in the college ranks for five seasons.

Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks' measurables are off the charts, and he is a first-round talent and someone who has been mocked to the Broncos before, so Banks being available at pick 62 isn't that outlandish.

Banks has been dealing with multiple foot injuries, starting back during the training camp period in 2025, and then he suffered a broken foot during the NFL Combine. For someone with his size, the foot injury bug is a massive red flag, and it should say something if a potentially top-15 talent like Banks does fall into Round 2.

Sure, the Broncos have been one of the healthier teams since Sean Payton came aboard back in 2023, but some players simply cannot shake the injury bug. Using already limited draft capital on a player currently hurt would not be a wise move.