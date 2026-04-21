Broncos mock draft includes huge TE trade and double up at linebacker

The Denver Broncos have made one significant addition to an already great roster this offseason, but the 2026 NFL Draft has finally arrived. With just a couple of days before the festivities get going, everyone in Broncos Country is eager to find out what new players will be coming to Denver in 2026, even if the team doesn't have a 1st- or 3rd-round pick.

And even without those picks, could the Broncos still make a big splash via trade?

Aqib Talib seems to think there's another big move up the Broncos' sleeve when the draft finally arrives, and we're going to take a look at what that could be. The Broncos currently have seven picks, but just one in the first three rounds overall. What could the draft look like if the Broncos end up trading away their last remaining top 100 pick for another proven player? How could they address their needs with six picks on Day 3?

Denver Broncos trade for Kyle Pitts and load up on Day 3 in brand-new mock draft predictions

2nd round: Blockbuster Kyle Pitts trade

Coming off of the best season of his NFL career, it might be difficult to see Kyle Pitts going for a late-2nd-round pick in the current trade market of the NFL. It feels like the 2026 draft picks have been devalued unlike any year in recent memory, and the Broncos have obviously taken a swim in that pool with the Jaylen Waddle trade.

But even if it took a future pick to pry Pitts away from the Falcons, it feels like there's some smoke to the idea that he could be available in a trade.

Pitts is just 25 years old right now and is set to play this season on the franchise tag if the Falcons opt to keep him around. Teams are protecting their 2027 draft picks like their lives depend on it, so maybe there's a scenario where the Broncos could give up a pick next year and keep their own 2nd-rounder in 2026.

Regardless of the potential trade scenarios, Pitts could be a really fun long-term addition at tight end in Denver, and someone who would give Bo Nix a suddenly enviable group of weapons to spread the ball to. If the Broncos are considering using their top pick on a tight end, why not just invest in Pitts, assuming he's really available?

4th round | 108th overall: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

If there's one running back in this draft who seems to really fit what the Broncos typically look for in a prospect, it's got to be Jonah Coleman. A team captain at Washington, Coleman is well-built at 222 pounds and has NFL-ready pass protection skills. He was also in the top-3 among running backs in the FBS last season with six receptions of 20-plus yards.

Coleman is physical between the tackles, and even if he lacks long speed, he would bring the right type of physicality the Broncos need at the running back position behind JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey.

4th round | 111th overall: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

No matter how far you dig, there is no end to this year's linebacker class. The only mistake the Broncos can make is not taking at least one.

One of the many potential fits for the team at linebacker is Buffalo's Red Murdock, an absolute tackling machine who broke the FBS record for career forced fumbles with 17. He has 30 total tackles for loss and seven total sacks over the past two seasons, and is one of the most wildly productive linebackers in this rarely talented draft class.

Athletic limitations compared to some of his peers will likely keep him from the first two days, but he is a heat-seeking missile and enforcer at the second level who will find a way to make it in the NFL.

5th round | 170th overall: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

The Broncos pluck a player off of Curt Cignetti's National Championship team at Indiana, and one of the players who followed him to Bloomington from James Madison.

Aiden Fisher is another linebacker who might not have the high RAS (Relative Athletic Score) or ridiculous size, but he plays the position like a pro. He communicates the defense as the green dot player, and he's physical in the mud. He knows how to get off blocks, drop into zone coverage, and attack with proper angles.

He was a captain and leader at Indiana who played special teams every year of his collegiate career. There's no doubt he will be on the Broncos' Day 3 radar.

7th round | 246th overall: JC Davis, OT, Illinois

The Broncos went after Pat Bryant from the Illinois program last year, so they absolutely got some great notes on JC Davis. Davis can play either tackle or guard and provide some swing depth with developmental potential.

7th round | 256th overall: Adam Randall, RB/WR, Clemson

We'll see how high the rest of the NFL is on Adam Randall, but some outlets have him barely making it in the top 300 overall prospects. The Broncos have shown a decent amount of pre-draft interest in him, so maybe they think they can get the most out of his skill set.

7th round | 257th overall: Ahmaad Moses, SAF, SMU

George Paton has never not drafted a defensive back in his tenure with the Broncos. I would expect the streak to continue this year. Ahmaad Moses has immediate special teams upside and could be a developmental piece for the defense.