Broncos' dream NFL Draft trade officially possible after Adam Schefter report

As the Denver Broncos weighed their options with the 30th overall pick, they decided making a blockbuster trade for veteran receiver Jaylen Waddle was going to give them a better return on investment than whoever they could select with that pick.

Could we see them make another bold move for a playmaker at the tight end position with the same type of thinking?

The Broncos have been heavily connected to tight ends throughout the pre-draft process, especially when it comes to the 62nd overall pick. We've seen rumors about the Broncos liking Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers and Ohio State tight end Max Klare, both of whom have been to Denver for pre-draft visits.

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported on a few names to keep an eye on for trades during the NFL Draft, and one of the names he threw out was Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who was slapped with the franchise tag earlier this offseason. If Pitts is available and the Falcons are willing to deal him, why wouldn't the Broncos entertain the idea of sending the 62nd pick to get him?

Denver Broncos should consider trading for Kyle Pitts if Falcons make him available

The idea of Kyle Pitts joining the Denver Broncos' offense is an exciting prospect, to say the least.

Although he hasn't lived up to the billing of a 4th overall pick in the draft, Pitts is coming off of a season in which it appeared he "figured it out" with the Falcons. He had a career-high 88 receptions with five touchdowns, easily the best ratio of receptions per target he's had in his career so far (nearly 75 percent).

Pitts has the traits to be the "Joker" Sean Payton has long coveted for his offense. The Broncos could get an incredibly impactful weapon in the passing game for pennies on the dollar when it comes to Pitts being listed and labelled as a tight end. He's got all of the tools you look for as an "F" tight end and someone who can dictate coverages with his abilities as a receiver and after the catch.

There is always inherent risk involved with the NFL Draft. That doesn't mean you should never take chances on young players, but in the Broncos' current context, is it more valuable to have the 25-year-old Kyle Pitts for the next window of time, or the 23-year-old Eli Stowers/Max Klare?

Even though those guys would be on rookie contracts, there is no guarantee that either of them would be able to figure it out at the NFL level. Pitts has already established himself.

Add in the fact that Aqib Talib recently teased a move during the NFL Draft for the Broncos, and you have some serious tinfoil hat-level dot connecting.

A trade for Pitts, assuming the Falcons would accept pick No. 62 overall, would mean the Broncos would have given up their top three picks in the 2026 NFL Draft for Jaylen Waddle and Kyle Pitts. And quite frankly, it's hard to imagine any better scenario for the Broncos if they held onto all their draft ammo.

And we know George Paton -- he rarely gives up a pick without getting at least one back. This is an offseason where it's reasonable to assume it's going to be difficult for rookies to crack any immediate rotation, so the Broncos have options. They could absolutely justify a move (and subsequent financial investment) like this, and adding both Waddle and Pitts to the offensive weaponry would make Bo Nix a very happy camper.