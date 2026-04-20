Broncos 7-round NFL Mock Draft oddly neglects two major areas of need

The Denver Broncos have certain roster needs that they surely plan to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. With limited capital and roster needs, there's almost no excuse for this front office, but they absolutely have earned the benefit of the doubt here.

With virtually zero urgent needs right now, the front office can definitely take a relaxed approach and let the board come to them, but the other side of this argument is that with how few needs the team has, getting aggressive to address them this year should be the top priority.

Another 7-round NFL Mock Draft hit the interweb on Monday morning, and while it did hit on some needs for the Broncos, notable positions were simply neglected.

Denver Broncos notably neglect two key positions in latest 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Jordan Reid's 7-round NFL Mock Draft in ESPN does feature some solid picks, but two positions notably got no love:

62. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

108. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

111. Jack Endries, TE, Texas

170. Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa

246. Barion Brown, WR, LSU

256. Louis Moore, S, Indiana

257. Carver Willis, OG, Washington

Overall, there are some nice picks here. Jadarian Price at pick 62 would be some outstanding value. Price is every bit of a pure runner and is a slam-dunk success when he gets to the NFL. Price would fit right in next to J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the running back room and might end up pushing Harvey into more of a RB3 role.

Price actually profiles similarly to Javonte Williams, one of General Manager George Paton's first picks with the Broncos. If Paton feels like Williams could be a similar comparison for Price, he'd surely want to pull the trigger.

Denver addresses two other key needs at picks 108 and 111 with Keyshaun Elliott at linebacker and Jack Endries at tight end. Ideally, Denver hitting all of running back, linebacker, and tight end with their first three picks would be a great start.

Things get a bit odd down the stretch in this mock, though, as the Broncos take two guards, a wide receiver, and a safety. Double-dipping at guard with no tackle addition would be malpractice, in my opinion. Guard is much less of a need than tackle, as the Broncos have a pair of aging tackles and have not drafted one since 2017.

Furthermore, Alex Palczewski filled in nicely for Ben Powers in 2025, so there is always a chance the team views 'Palcho' as a future left guard starter. A scenario that makes more sense is replacing that Beau Stephens pick at 170 with a legitimate tackle prospect.

From there, the Broncos could replace the Barion Brown selection with a defensive line prospect, as John Franklin-Myers' departure has left a hole along the defensive line, but with the Jaylen Waddle trade, the need for a receiver at any point in the class is virtually non-existent.

The overall process from Reid in this mock draft is solid, as the Broncos are seen addressing key needs at the top, but the supplemental picks could be more targeted as this mock draft progresses.