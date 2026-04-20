Broncos doing thorough NFL Draft homework on this under-the-radar position

As we get closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos will likely explore adding one or more players to an under-the-radar position that has not been mentioned a lot throughout the offseason. Since the Broncos do not have many holes to fill within their roster, this has not been named, as the few needs are very noticeable. Safety has kind of flown under the radar among Broncos Country debates this offseason.

This is a weird draft class, as there has not been much hype to it compared to recent years. It is a defensive year, especially at the edge rusher and linebacker positions. Additionally, it is a good year to add to the offensive line. In my opinion, Denver's top needs entering the draft should be running back, linebacker, defensive line, and tight end. But as I mentioned before, safety is also a need for the Broncos, despite having two studs in Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

During the 2026 NFL free agency, Denver lost backup safety PJ Locke, who signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, reuniting with former Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker. Locke saw important snaps in this past season with Jones being sidelined due to an injury. The former UDFA had an interception during the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Denver Broncos are sneakily showing interest at safety for the NFL Draft

Besides Hufanga and Jones, the Broncos' current safety room, with Locke gone, includes Devon Key, the 2025 All-Pro on special teams; JL Skinner; and their only 2026 external free agency acquisition (so far), Tycen Anderson. All three play mostly on special teams, which puts Denver in a position to add via the draft, which is set to start on Thursday. Adding a safety or multiple safeties through the draft and UDFA will give the Broncos versatility at the position, as they will be able to stick with their guys playing in special teams instead of forcing them to play on defense.

Former 2025 first-round pick Jahdae Barron has seen snaps at the safety position; he could step up there. Backup nickel Reese Taylor might also be an option, but the draft has a solid safety class. Denver is in a position to take advantage of it using one of their seven selections. It has been reported that the Broncos have met with multiple safeties ahead of Thursday's draft.

The Denver Broncos have met with multiple prospects heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Among those, there are some safeties, including Oklahoma Robert Spears-Jennings, SMU Ahmaad Moses, Maryland Jalen Huskey, and Baylor Devyn Bobby, among others. All four are projected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round; they could even be signed as undrafted free agents.

It will be interesting to see how General Manager George Paton and company decide to address the draft without a first-round selection following the Jaylen Waddle trade. If they want to add a safety, it would not be a problem, as they could address the position in the mid to late rounds.