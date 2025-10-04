One problem could derail the Broncos if it isn’t solved versus Eagles

The Denver Broncos face their toughest test to date on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, and they'll need to be at their best. Frankly, the Broncos are better than their 2-2 record, and the Eagles are not quite as good as their record.

According to each team's Pro Football Reference page, the Broncos' 'Expected W-L' on the season thus far is 2.8-1.2, and the Eagles' is 2.5-1.5. Essentially, these two teams are evenly-matched heading into Week 4.

Philly leads the NFL in three and out rate, actually:

The Eagles' offense currently leads the league in three-and-out rate: pic.twitter.com/XuA2mEl24i — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) September 30, 2025

This could be another strong day for the defense, and even if it is, the offense has to show up and put their best foot forward, as should easily take at least 20 points for the Broncos to win this one. Well, this troubling problem could totally derail Denver if it does not get solved in Week 5.

Broncos' defense has to get off the field early against the Philadelphia Eagles

In every single opening defensive drive this year, the Denver Broncos have given up points - the defense has gifted opposing offenses a field goal in each game this year. Heck, Denver fell behind in their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now yes, Denver has not surrendered an opening drive TD this year, but the fact that they have allowed points on every drive is not something that can keep going. Playing in Philadelphia is easily going to be the toughest task to date for the Broncos, so being able to get off the field early and even snatch a lead could quiet the crowd and shift some momentum.

This could be the formula, and there is no better time for Denver to stop this trend than in Week 5. If the Broncos can get out of Philly with a win and get to 3-2 on the season, the following games truly look a lot easier, as the New York Jets and New York Giants are up next, and the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans are after that. It would not be crazy to think that Denver could win five games in a row leading up to their November 6th showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This game right here could shift the season well into the Broncos' favor, and I believe if they can get off the field on defense in the first drive, the game gets a lot more interesting.