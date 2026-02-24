One free agent from each AFC team the Broncos could sign in 2026

The Denver Broncos aren't exactly flush with the most resources in the NFL this offseason, but that's okay. They don't need as much help as other teams around the league do; a few solid pieces, and perhaps a big swing for a superstar wideout should have the Broncos primed to play next February.

When scanning the free agency landscape that lies ahead next month, Denver could actually get further ahead of their AFC foes by plucking some of their players who hit the open market. Here is one free agent from every team in the conference that the Broncos should have their eyes on.

One free agent from each AFC team Broncos could sign in 2026

Denver Broncos - JK Dobbins, RB

Let's start with the obvious in-house re-signee. JK Dobbins looked like a top-10 running back before he got hurt last season, and although injuries are a legitimate concern with him, he won't break the bank either, and he's familiar with the offense already. If the Broncos cannot land one of the very big fish this offseason, Dobbins should be an obvious choice to bring back.

Las Vegas Raiders - Thomas Booker IV, DT

Look, there's not much to work with here. But Thomas Booker IV came over and had a solid campaign in Las Vegas after a preseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. Although he's not a household name, he'd be a cost-controlled option to help mitigate the probable loss of John Franklin-Myers, and he's still young and has room to grow. His flashes are impressive, so Denver could bank on his upside.

Los Angeles Chargers - Kimani Vidal, RB

If the Broncos want to bolster their running back room but don't want to spend a ton, Kimani Vidal might be the perfect option. He could be a high-end backup alongside a surefire starter and RJ Harvey, as Vidal proved in 2025 that he can handle starting duties, at least for a while. Vidal can play special teams as well, and he's comfortable in the AFC West. He may also have some intel.

Kansas City Chiefs - Leo Chenal, LB

With a complete revamp of the linebacker corps expected this offseason, Leo Chenal could be both an instant contributor and a long-term option. At just 25 years old and already a two-time Super Bowl champion, Chenal could be a much younger and way better alternative to Alex Singleton, if George Paton will actually let him go.

Indianapolis Colts - Alec Pierce, WR

Alec Pierce may not be the most attractive name of the potentially available wide receiver options this offseason, but he may be the most feasible. With George Pickens not hitting the open market, Pierce is the next-best player, and his blend of speed, toughness, and a wide catch radius down the field would be a welcome addition to Sean Payton's offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Devin Lloyd, LB

Again, in the spirit of bolstering the linebacker room, Devin Lloyd stands out as the best available player at the position. It may be unwise to spend so much on an off-ball linebacker on the open market, especially one turning 28 next season, but Lloyd has shown no signs of slowing down. His ability to create turnovers and cover tight ends would be pivotal to continued success in the AFC West.

Houston Texans - Sheldon Rankins, DT

Sheldon Rankins may be nearing the end of his rope, but he still has some gas in the tank. Payton drafted him 12th overall back in 2016 and coached him for five years, and a reunion could definitely be in play. Rankins had a resurgence playing in Houston this past year after an injury-riddled 2024, so he could be a multi-down defensive tackle to throw into the fold if and when Franklin-Myers says goodbye.

Tennessee Titans - Chig Okonkwo, TE

Chig Okonkwo certainly isn't the best tight end set to be available next month, but it's hard to deny his production, especially when one considers who he's had throwing him the ball. In four years, Okonkwo has collected 2,017 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns through the air, which is a respectable contribution. He'd have a nice role in the Denver tight end room.

Baltimore Ravens - Isaiah Likely, TE

Okay, Isaiah Likely might be the best tight end in free agency, especially with Kyle Pitts now being franchise tagged. He didn't always get an opportunity to show it, playing in Mark Andrews' shadow and all, but Likely is a legitimate young talent. He'll be just 26 years old when next season kicks off, and as a career backup, he shouldn't cost a fortune. But Likely could very well blossom into a star.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Kenneth Gainwell, RB

Kenneth Gainwell is not a full-time starter kind of running back, but he is quite the complementary piece. He's a true chameleon, filling in whatever role the running back room needs to be successful. While Gainwell may be a bit Harvey-ish, perhaps that could be a great thing for the Broncos' recent draft pick. A multi-headed attack is likely in the cards if Denver doesn't land a high-dollar running back.

Cincinnati Bengals - Lucas Patrick, IOL

Cincinnati doesn't have much set to be available this offseason. But Broncos fans were reminded this season of how fleeting life is on the offensive line, and more depth never hurt. Lucas Patrick has plenty of experience playing all three spots on the interior offensive line at the NFL level, and he'd barely make a dent in the salary cap.

Cleveland Browns - David Njoku, TE

David Njoku presents another logical option for Denver to massively improve its tight end room. Like Okonkwo, he hasn't had much in the way of quarterback talent, but he and Bo Nix could immediately hit it off. Yes, Njoku has dealt with injuries over the last few years, and he is coming off a career low in production, but he was a Pro Bowler just two years ago. At the right price, this could be a big move.

Buffalo Bills - Matt Milano, LB

With Jim Leonhard now in Buffalo, some changes are expected. Perhaps he brings Singleton with him. If he does, the Broncos could try their hand at veteran Matt Milano, who bounced back pretty well from two big injuries to have a solid campaign in 2025. He's far from the player that he used to be, but Milano could help fill out a Denver linebacker room that does need help.

New England Patriots - Jack Gibbens, LB

Jack Gibbens had a good season with the Patriots, and he showed up particularly well for them during the back half of the season and into the playoffs. He'll be just 27 years old when next season starts, and although he is a restricted free agent and it is unlikely that New England lets him go, the Broncos should monitor Gibbens and see if they can match a relatively cheap offer sheet.

New York Jets - Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall could be the next Alvin Kamara for Sean Payton. He or Travis Etienne is the crown jewel at the running back position in this free agency cycle, and if the Broncos are serious about finding an upgrade or a more durable alternative than Dobbins, Hall could be their guy. He has legitimate game-wrecking ability and a dual-threat skill set that every NFL offense needs.

Miami Dolphins - Darren Waller, TE

Alright, this one was hard, too. Tyreek Hill was crossed off for character concerns, and Bradley Chubb just isn't needed or likely to come home. So, we add a low-dollar tight end who can serve as a great red zone threat in hopes that Engram and another tight end can carry the bulk of the load on the other 80 yards of the field. Oh, and it would upset off Raiders fans, which is a win to Broncos Country.