One Bronco from each phase of the game that can make or break their playoff run

With the playoffs finally here, the Broncos are going to need to be sharp in all three phases of the game if they are going to bring the Lamar Hunt trophy back to their building. Denver is the favorite to win the AFC this year and head to Santa Clara to compete for a Lombardi, but they have work to do first. Denver needs just two wins to get there.

The Broncos have had an up-and-down season in all three phases of the game so far this year. Each face has given you enough reason to believe the Broncos could be a legitimate Super Bowl threat, but also enough to make you think that they could have lost their grip on the division towards the end of the season. Regardless of how it is worked out to this point, the Broncos are going to need to see more stability if they want to win another Super Bowl.

If the Broncos are going to find the stability they’re looking for, they are going to need players to step up in each phase. Thankfully, for Sean Payton and his staff, there is one obvious candidate in each phase that can help them out. If these three can make an impact in the Divisional Round, look for Denver to host the AFC Championship.

These three Broncos can make or break the Broncos playoff run

Offense: Pat Bryant

Bryant very quietly became a legitimate piece to the Broncos’ offense during the second half of the season, but injuries limited his impact down the stretch. He returned to the offense fully healthy in Week 18 and could once again become a reliable threat for Bo Nix, but this time in the playoffs. Nix will need to be able to work with his secondary offensive weapons, and Bryant might just lead that group.

Defense: Ja'Quan McMillian

McMillian has turned into an incredible playmaker for the Broncos and has been one of their most clutch defenders in recent years. He recorded his second career pick-six in last week’s win over the Chargers, and his playmaking ability could make or break the Broncos' defense. While the team as a whole has struggled to turn over the football, he has done so twice since Week 11, which could be the driving force behind the Broncos forcing more turnovers in the playoffs.

Special Teams: Jeremy Crawshaw

The Broncos' special teams were absolutely horrendous to begin the year, and it was no guarantee that coordinator Darren Rizzi was going to survive the season. Crawshaw was the only punter selected in last year’s draft and has turned in an incredibly solid season for the Broncos, despite a few brutal performances sprinkled in. If Crawshaw can avoid another one of his full-game blunders, the Broncos should have a strong field position advantage. If he has another struggle, as he did against the Raiders at home, the Broncos could be losing the field position battle very quickly.