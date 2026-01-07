3 players who could spoil the Denver Broncos Super Bowl hopes in 2025

The Denver Broncos are just three wins away from winning the Super Bowl, and two of those games would come at home. There is an element to the Broncos that might make them not quite ready for the moment, as they have not been to the Divisional Round since 2015, but there is always a chance that they make a run.

There is also a chance that the team loses at some point and 2025 ends before we'd like. There are so many factors that go into a game tilting one way or another, but it could sometimes just come down to a single play or drive icing a victory or loss.

Let's talk about three players who could ruin the Broncos chances at the Super Bowl.

Could these players ruin the Denver Broncos chances at a Super Bowl?

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The Denver Broncos may have to host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to make the Super Bowl. Denver could see Buffalo in the Divisional Round, depending on how the Wild Card Round shakes out. The thing with Josh Allen and why he might have a leg-up on the other AFC QBs is that he's the most experienced in the AFC playoffs and has actually played quite well himself.

Josh Allen's postseason statistics averaged over a 17-game season look like this:



395/602 (65.7%)

4,393 yards

33 touchdowns

5 interceptions

101.7 passer rating

874 rushing yards

9 rushing touchdowns

Josh Allen has taken over games in the playoffs, and he's been in the postseason each year since 2019. It's not crazy to think that the Bills could beat the Broncos in the playoffs thanks to a Josh Allen masterclass.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars came into Denver and hung 34 points on the Broncos' defense. Who is to say they can't do that again? Jacksonville snapped Denver's regular season win streak, as Lawrence was and is hitting his stride at the right time. The Jags are a balanced, aggressive team that may have to come to Denver again. You might not think that the Jaguars could beat the Broncos twice in Denver, but they did it once already...

Bo Nix, QB

This is not meant as me not having faith in Bo Nix, but he's not played past the Wild Card Round. What if he's simply not ready for the moment? Sure, the high-stakes regular season comebacks were nice to see, but the playoffs are a different beast. I am a Bo Nix 'truther' through and through, but there is an element of the unknown that could come back to bite the Broncos and their young QB.

Bo Nix has changed the course of the franchise for years to come, but what if 2025 just isn't the year, yet?