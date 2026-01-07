Ranking the top 5 moments from the 2025 Denver Broncos' regular season

The Denver Broncos just completed one of the best seasons in franchise history, tying the club mark for the most wins in team history. Denver won an absurd 11 games in a row, each one somehow more incredible and heart-stopping than the last. Denver's comebacks were among the best in league history, not just in the NFL this season.

As the season progressed, it was clear that there was a magical season brewing in the Mile High City. Despite beginning at measly 1-2 after a pair of game-ending field goals to teams that turned out to be playoff contenders (remember when the Colts were the best team in the conference?), the Broncos ran off an absurd 12-1 mark following, propelling them to the top seed in the conference.

Ultimately, however, the Broncos ran off one of the more incredible regular seasons in a long time. The Broncos dominated in one-score games, resulting in numerous incredible moments and memorable finishes. After their regular season run that earned them this week off before the divisional round of games, let's take a look back at some of the best moments of their regular season.

Here are the top-five plays of the year for the Broncos in 2025

5. Bo Nix makes absurd throw to Courtland Sutton for six

With the first half winding down against the Washington Commanders, Nix led a touchdown drive that energized an otherwise seemingly flat Broncos offense. To punch the ball in, Nix stepped up and out of the pocket looking for Sutton, but the Commanders' pass rush met him at the same time. While actively being tackled with his knee just inches from the turf, Nix connected with Sutton on a Mahomes-ian type throw for six.

4. RJ Harvey records a rare rookie hat trick

If there is one thing fans will remember about RJ Harvey's rookie season in Denver, it'll be his incredible ability to score the football. Harvey recorded a hat trick against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8, rushing in two and receiving one. His trio of scores was the first Broncos' rookie scoring hat trick in almost a quarter century, putting him among rare company in team history.

3. Justin Strnad picks off Jaxson Dart

As the Broncos were authoring their incredible comeback against the New York Giants, one play made it possible. After the Broncos scored to cut the lead to 10 points with under half a quarter remaining, Dart stepped up into pressure, floated a ball over the middle, and Justin Strnad snatched it before bringing it back to the red zone. This enabled a quick Broncos touchdown, saved a significant amount of clock, and facilitated their comeback win.

2. Nik Bonitto rejects Marcus Mariota

With the game on the line in overtime, this is where you want your best players to step up and make their presence known. The Commanders scored a seemingly tying touchdown, but instead of going for the PAT and a tie, they went for two and the win. Mariota floated back in the pocket, had a wide-open running back in the flat, and Bonitto rejected his ball back into the backfield to end the game and clinched yet another incredible victory.

1. Nix brings it in against the Giants

As a part of the Broncos' comeback against the Giants, Bo Nix carried the ball into the left side of the end zone to claim Denver's first lead of the game. Nix used his legs in spurts this year, but this was easily his biggest moment of the season. He exploded into the end zone, and this was the defining moment in which you could tell this Broncos' team was different, and that Bo Nix was their guy. What a year it was for Nix.