Broncos tie franchise history after Week 18 victory over the Chargers

The Broncos wrapped up their 2025 regular season with a major win over the Chargers on Sunday night, limiting Trey Lance to just three points on offense. The Broncos clinched the top spot in the AFC playoff bracket and a bye week in the divisional round. They split the season series with the Chargers, with their Week 3 loss in Los Angeles being their only loss in the division this year.

The Broncos have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL all season, which was highlighted during the absurd midseason mid-streak. They turned in one of the more impressive single seasons the NFL has seen in recent years, highlighted by dramatic one-score games and several absurd comebacks. For as entertaining as their season has been, it has also delivered several key wins.

Given the total amount of wins they had, it is a given that the Broncos' season will go down as one of the best regular seasons in franchise history. Not only was it one of the best, but it also ended up being historically good. With their victory over the charges and their regular-season finale on Sunday, the Broncos tied an incredibly impressive franchise record that they had flirted with but fallen short of several times.

The Broncos tied their most wins in a single season on Sunday against the Chargers

With their 14th win of the season over the Chargers on Sunday, the Broncos tied their franchise record for most wins in a regular season. The Broncos didn't play a 17th game in 1998 when they first won 14 games, so this doesn't qualify as their best regular season in franchise history. Still, the accomplishment is incredibly impressive for Denver, nonetheless.

The importance of this feat for the Broncos isn’t just with setting team history, but with what exactly it signifies for them. The Broncos are still incredibly closely tied to the abomination of the Russell Wilson days, and just how poorly it all went. Just three seasons ago, the Broncos were the laughing stock of the NFL under Nate Hackett. Their new reality under Sean Payton could not be more different.

The job is far from done for the 2025 Denver Broncos, but their incredible regular season won’t be forgotten any time soon. For a fanbase that has been starved for quality and playoff football for the better part of a decade, the 2025 regular season could serve as a return to what the Denver Broncos have always been. There are still a few more wins that the Broncos would like to bring in this season, but the 14 they have already secured are a great start.