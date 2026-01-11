Broncos' hidden Bo Nix wrinkle could help them run away with the AFC title

The Denver Broncos biggest issue heading into the 2025 NFL Playoffs might be the run game, but it also might be the inconsistent offense. At times during the regular season, the offense just has not looked smooth.

Slow starts, poor execution, and untimely drops have all contributed to the unit not truly breaking out this year. A huge part of the issue, though, is personnel, and I would be shocked if Denver didn't make at least two notable moves in the offseason to upgrade one or more of wide receiver, tight end, and running back.

But the Broncos have to use who they have right now, as we're a couple of months away from the team being able to make notable changes. As the Divisional Round approaches, this wrinkle in Bo Nix's game could really be an added element to the offense that helps Denver win the AFC and advance to Super Bowl LX.

Bo Nix's legs could become a huge part of the Denver Broncos offense in the playoffs

In his rookie season, Bo Nix had 92 attempts for 430 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 25.3 yards per game. Here in 2025, he had 83 attempts for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per game.

Player Spotlight: Bo Nix



Bo Nix had a quiet start to the season from a fantasy perspective, but ranks as a top #5 QB for the season after coming up against the Cowboys and Giants. Some patented last quarter magic from Nix helped the Broncos beat the Texans in Week 9. It hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/2ZPCytXXcI — Start Sit 'Em - Fantasy Football (@StartSitEmFF) November 7, 2025

His rushing production dropped, but he can be a game-changing player with his legs. Now, yes, the total production didn't drop all that much, but the slight drip could be attributed to Nix being more comfortable in the pocket and being able to win as a pocket passer more than he could as a rookie.

That was great to see, but a dual-threat QB is a huge weapon, especially in the postseason. The stakes are that much higher, and the Broncos are going to be in some high-leverage third and fourth down situations where Nix's legs could be the key.

Furthermore, with the possibility that the Broncos might not have JK Dobbins back until a potential Super Bowl berth, the run game may need a boost. Some have wondered if the Broncos have been 'saving' some of their best stuff on offense until the playoffs.

I guess that could be the case - Bo Nix's legs would fall into that category, too. He's taken a leap this year in being able to win from the pocket, but deploying him more as a runner is really something that can stress a defense, and it's an element that can help the Broncos win the AFC this year.