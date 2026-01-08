Latest head coach firing may have given Broncos perfect chance to fix offense

The Denver Broncos won't be able to make any notable roster changes until the offseason, but they will enter 2026 with some clear needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Denver's defense may only need a couple of small tweaks at inside linebacker.

And in today's NFL, it typically is harder to field a strong offense. Teams have to mostly take a 'draft and develop' approach, and that takes time. This has kind of sparked more trades on this side of the ball to find immediate upgrades. We've seen teams trade for and sign QBs in the offseason, for example.

Another obvious position that has seen a lot of trade movement is wide receiver. Big-time wide receiver names like Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill have been traded before, and this is probably going to remain the case in the 2026 NFL Offseason. Well, with some key news breaking on Thursday, the Broncos may have just gotten the chance to eventually upgrade their offense.

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday...

The Miami Dolphins may now be truly headed toward a rebuild after firing Mike McDaniel:

The Dolphins fired Mike McDaniel, per sources. pic.twitter.com/hJniAcXz5i — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2026

During the 2025 season, the team parted ways with former GM Chris Grier and also traded Jaelan Phillips before the deadline. Not only that, but the Dolphins also benched Tua Tagovailoa, and now with the firing of McDaniel, a full rebuild appears to be on the horizon.

The Denver Broncos appeared to have some level of interest in Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle during the deadline, and now with McDaniel gone, a new regime could be willing to kickstart a rebuild and acquire a high NFL Draft pick in return for Waddle.

Waddle has played five years in the NFL and had 1,000-yard seasons in each of his first three seasons. He averages 81 receptions and 1,098 yards across a 17-game season and did have to deal with some subpar QB play in 2024 and 2025. He's caught 68.6% of his career targets and already has 373 career receptions.

Jaylen Waddle would absolutely be the missing piece in the WR room, as he's a legit no. 1 and can consistently separate down the field. He's a sure-handed player who would make an elite duo alongside Courtland Sutton.

Denver's passing attack would be instantly elevated, and the run game would benefit as well. With the Dolphins parting ways with Mike McDaniel, the possibility that the team is willing to listen to trade calls just increased big-time.