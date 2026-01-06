3 starters the Broncos could trade in the offseason in major roster shakeup

The Denver Broncos are one of the very best teams in the NFL and are likely only going to get more aggressive in their quest to win a Super Bowl and extend this wide open window they find themselves in here as the playoffs begin.

The team is going to search for key upgrades at positions of need, and once again, there seem to be some urgent needs at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. Denver doesn't just have to settle for the free agency market - they can swing some trades to find immediate upgrades.

Let's chat about three current Broncos the team could include in deals next offseason.

Could the Denver Broncos trade one of their current starters for upgrades elsewhere?

Ben Powers, LG

You rarely see any NFL team paying all five starters along the offensive line, so in the 2026 offseason, the Broncos might seek to move on from Ben Powers. It's not that Powers has been bad, but he missed two months this year, and Denver may want to allocate potential cap savings into a different position. Powers is an above-average guard, and OL play is desired across the NFL. Let's just say, for example, the Broncos can flip Powers for an upgrade at ILB - that might make sense for the defense, as the ILB position has been a sore spot.

For the Broncos, they may have a chance to take from a strength to bolster a weakness. Alex Palczewski filled in nicely for Powers while he was out, so there's reason to believe they could bring him back in 2026 as the starting LG.

Jonathon Cooper, OLB

'Taking from a strength' could also apply to Jonathon Cooper, who actually had a dip in production this year. It's not that Cooper is someone the Broncos should look to trade, but this team has done a fantastic job at drafting and developing along the defensive line, and with young guys like Jonah Elliss and Que Robinson in the EDGE room, Denver could afford to, let's say, flip Jonathon Cooper for a boost on offense, or, perhaps some help at inside linebacker. Cooper doesn't have any guaranteed money after 2026, so Denver may have inked him to this deal with the idea that they'd move on after next season.

Troy Franklin, WR

Troy Franklin progressed big-time this year and is only in his age-22 season. One position the Broncos have tried to upgrade recently is wide receiver, and with Denver not really having any ultra-pressing needs anywhere else, swinging for the fences in a potential wide receiver trade makes sense. Some type of package where Troy Franklin and a draft pick head to a team for a big-time WR makes a lot of sense.

For example, with the Arizona Cardinals moving in a different direction with their coaching staff, could they trade Marvin Harrison Jr? That's just one idea, but any team who the Broncos chat with in a potential WR move would eye-up Frankin, a young, up-and-coming player who still has two years left on his rookie deal beyond 2025.