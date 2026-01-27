No-brainer Jaylen Waddle-Broncos trade package is too good for Dolphins to refuse

A huge need for the Denver Broncos this offseason is at wide receiver, and even after addressing all of the playmaking positions on offense last year, all three remain needs. Denver should be reasonably expected to add talent at WR, RB, and TE in a few months.

The neat thing with the Broncos right now, though, is that Russell Wilson's contract is off the books, the team has a healthy amount of cap space, and there is a possibility that the Broncos could have extra NFL Draft capital.

Given the situation Denver is in, there are no excuses to not be aggressive. It's clear that Bo Nix might be a high-end QB in this league, and the rest of the roster as a whole is rock-solid. In my opinion, there is a very good chance that the Broncos are trading for a notable playmaker this offseason, and if that is the case, Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins makes a ton of sense.

The Denver Broncos should send a healthy trade package for WR Jaylen Waddle

Here is Bill Barnwell for ESPN on Jaylen Waddle:



You could make a case for Waddle as an underrated wide receiver, given that he played with a now-benched quarterback in Tagovailoa and across from a highly targeted Hill. You can alternately make the argument that Waddle has one outlier season and won't have Mike McDaniel scheming spaces open in 2026. I'm somewhere in the middle. Waddle's team-friendly contract and Miami's complete absence of other wide receivers makes me think the Dolphins would want a first-round pick to move him this offseason. I'm not sure that would make sense for most teams.

Barnwell also noted that Waddle is only owed $68.6 million over the next three seasons, which is a bit of a bargain for a player of his caliber - that's only $22.9 million per year, and for a legitimate no. 1 threat like Waddle, you couldn't ask for a better situation.

Waddle was in the shadow of Tyreek Hill for a bit in Miami, but here are his career statistics through five seasons in the NFL:



373 receptions

5,039 yards

26 touchdowns

Waddle began his career with three-straight 1,000-yard seasons, but due to some inconsistent QB play, he has had just 1,654 yards over the past two seasons. However, the previous production has been there, and it's not really disputable. His career-best season in 2022 saw him haul in 75 passes for 1,356 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Jaylen Waddle is a blazing fast, field-stretching weapon who would instantly become the top option and is also a player who could allow other Broncos' WR to settle into a role better suited for them. For example, Courtland Sutton is best-suited as a solid no. 2 target, but he's been the primary target on offense for years now.

This could then allow guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant to thrive in a newer role. The veteran Waddle has a career passer rating of 96.9 when targeted, so he's a very efficient target. Denver does have the infrastructure in the WR room to have one of the best units in the NFL, but the hardest remaining position to fill, finding a legitimate no. 1, has to be filled this offseason.

Denver's 30th overall pick in the first round should be plenty to acquire Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.