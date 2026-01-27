The Denver Broncos 2025-26 season is officially over after their 7-10 loss against the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High in the AFC Championship game. Despite the loss, it was a season that exceeded expectations. Denver won their first AFC West title and their first playoff game since the Peyton Manning era, when they won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

The season did not finish the way we all would have wanted, which was winning Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, but in the end, it was a very positive season. The Broncos were the number one seed in the AFC, and quarterback Bo Nix proved that he is special, and he will give more happy moments to this fan base that deserves it.

With the season coming to an end for the Denver Broncos, it is now time to move on. Free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft are coming up, and it will be interesting to see how the front office addresses the offseason after a very positive 2025-26 season.

Important dates that every Broncos fan must know following the 2025 NFL Season

That being said, it is important to mark the calendars with key dates in the upcoming NFL offseason. First, 6 Broncos players will see action in the 2025-26 Pro Bowl Games; it is unknown yet if any of the selected players will not attend the event. Then we will have to see who takes the Lombardi trophy between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots on February 8.

The Super Bowl officially marks the end of the season, which means that players with expiring contracts officially become free agents. Speaking of free agents, March 11 marks the start of the new league year, which means that teams can start making signings to improve their rosters. Before that, it is important to know that March 3rd is the franchise and transition tag deadline.

The East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl will take place on January 27 and January 31 respectively, leading to the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium (February 23rd - March 2nd), where NFL teams and scouts will be able to evaluate players coming out of college heading into the Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, starting on April 23rd until April the 25th.

Following the draft, the regular season schedule is expected to be revealed in May. Rookie minicamps are expected to start mid-July, followed by training camp and then the preseason to get ready for the upcoming 2026-27 NFL season. It will be interesting to see how the Denver Broncos move in the offseason, which signings they make, and how they address the draft.