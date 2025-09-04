Nik Bonitto just earned an insanely cool label after massive extension

The Denver Broncos got a deal done with Nik Bonitto on Thursday, and it actually gives him a pretty cool label.

The Broncos were able to get three deals done with Courtland Sutton, Zach Allen, and Nik Bonitto, and Broncos fans had wondered all offseason if the team would be able to pay all three. Fortunately, they found a way to get it done, and Denver is a better team with all of them in the picture.

Nik Bonitto is now the highest-paid non quarterback in the history of the Denver Broncos

Pointed out by many, Nik Bonitto has now become the highest-paid non quarterback in the history of the Denver Broncos:

Bonitto's deal is a four-year pact worth $106 million. It can be worth up to $120 million. That comes out to $26.5 million per year, which is a flat-out steal. Many of us, including myself, thought he would easily touch $30 million per year.

The deal also contains $70 million in guarantees, which is a great number for the pass rusher. Nik Bonitto broke out in the 2024 NFL Season by amassing 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He also added two defensive touchdowns in what turned out to be a year where he got some DPOY hype for a short time.

All in all, the Denver Broncos have gotten a ton of key contract extensions done. They didn't have any player with a notable holdout, and it seemed like they handled all of their business at the highest possible level. This front office and ownership have emerged as some of the best in the NFL in recent years.