3 more key Broncos players who could be next up for a contract extension

The Denver Broncos are paying their players, and it's beautiful. Who else could be up for a contract extension?

The Broncos can't give everyone a deal, but they can still give others an extension as they look to vault themselves to contender status and hopefully remain there for years to come. The Nik Bonitto deal is yet another wise extension that this front office got done.

Let's dive into a few other key players who are in line for a contract extension from the Denver Broncos.

Other Broncos players who are in line for a contract extension

Wil Lutz, K

How about some love for the Denver Broncos efficient kicker? Wil Lutz is entering the final year of his deal with the Denver Broncos and has been quite good for the Broncos. Lutz has made 61/68 of his field goals since arriving in Denver via trade in 2023. He's also been a solid 8/12 from 50 yards or more. With the Broncos flirting with contender status, it would be wise for them to lock-up Lutz for another couple of seasons if he's again an asset for the team.

Malcolm Roach, DT

Malcolm Roach was very good for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season. Frankly, he's good enough to be a starter, but he's in more of a rotational role along the defensive line. He would not cost much to extend again and would fall right in line with all of the DL extensions Denver has gotten done. Keeping Roach should be a priority.

John Franklin-Myers, DE

Yet another DL player who should get a deal; John Franklin-Myers was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets last offseason and was simply excellent for the Denver Broncos. An extension for JFM might fall around $10 million per year if you ask me, and a two-year pact would make a ton of sense. Franklin-Myers was the missing piece along Denver's defensive line next to Zach Allen and DJ Jones, and it should stay that way in my opinion.

Bonus: Brandon Jones, SAF

A bonus here is Brandon Jones, signed in free agency last year. Jones was all over the ball in 2024 and amassed over 100 tackles, 10 passes defended, and a passer rating of less than 80 when in coverage. Jones signed a three-year deal with Denver worth $20 million, and he'd be entering the final year of it next offseason. Simply put, Jones is already underpaid, and as the NFL cap rises, so do contracts, so adding another year onto Jones' deal next offseason would be a wise move.