Nik Bonitto sends clear message after signing huge extension with Broncos

The Denver Broncos just gave Nik Bonitto the bag, but now he's ready to get some hardware.

The Broncos re-signed Nik Bonitto to the largest non-quarterback contract in franchise history with a four-year deal worth $106 million in total money, and the possibility of incentives taking it up to $120 million in total money.

With $70 million in guarantees, Bonitto is understandably a very happy man, and no longer has this situation lingering over his head. His focus can now shift entirely to football, where we already saw a glimpse in the preseason of the level at which he's capable of dominating right now. He sent a clear message to Broncos Country after the completion of his deal.

Nik Bonitto has sights set on Broncos Super Bowl after contract extension

Let’s go win this f*ckin chip now!🙏🙏🔥🔥 https://t.co/YA1rrhWdek — Nik Bonitto (@nikkkkbonitto) September 4, 2025

Bonitto and the rest of the Denver Broncos are ready to go compete for the fourth Super Bowl in franchise history. This is yet another sign that things have been built the right way behind the scenes by general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton.

What's wild to think about is that Bonitto was not even in the starting lineup going into the 2023 season, which ended up being his breakout year with the team. Bonitto wasn't even in the starting lineup going into the start of last season. The two starting jobs were occupied by Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning at the start of last season.

But he emerged in a big way last year, reaching his first Pro Bowl as well as leading the Broncos in sacks. He also made multiple game-altering plays against the Browns and Colts that helped the Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl 50 campaign.

Now that he's got the biggest non-quarterback contract in Broncos history, Bonitto can set his sights on leading this team to bigger and better things than just a playoff appearance. The Broncos have the three triangles on their uniforms, representing the three championships in franchise history. Having a pass rusher like this who can impact games from start to finish will give the team the best possible chance to add a fourth triangle to the uniforms going forward.

Bonitto set career-highs in sacks, QB hits, pressures, tackles, and pretty much everything in the 2024 season. This contract is as much about where the Broncos believe he can go from here as it is what he's contributed to the team's ascent over the last two seasons.

And what's fascinating is how much of a bargain this deal looks like. Bonitto is getting $20 million less in average annual value than what the Packers just gave for Micah Parsons, not to mention giving up Kenny Clark and two first-round picks to get him. It's another historic deal for the Broncos, yet somehow a complete steal at the same time.