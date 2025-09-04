3 contracts the Broncos may eventually rip up after Nik Bonitto's deal

The Denver Broncos might have to rip up some contracts at some point following the massive deal for Nik Bonitto.

There comes a time where the Broncos simply can't keep racking up big-time deals. They'll have to get cheaper at some positions, and in other instances, they might move on from players due to injuries or underperformance.

The team got a massive deal done with Nik Bonitto on Thursday, and with that could come a few contracts they look to rip up next offseason.

Denver might rip up some deals at some point after Bonitto's massive contract

Ben Powers

The Denver Broncos' left guard has been solid for the team. He's not missed a start, but his contract is a bit rich. Furthermore, with how much money Denver has invested into their OL, they might feel more comfortable parting ways with Powers if he's again only solid for the team. A major reason for this is the potential that Denver has to get an extension done with Luke Wattenberg. Wattenberg could absolutely breakout even more in 2025 and would be a free agent in 2026.

Furthermore, Denver has extended or signed both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz after Powers came, so they're not going anywhere. Mike McGlinchey's job is also likely much more safe since he plays a more valuable position and is simply a better player. Ben Powers could be a cap casualty next offseason.

Dre Greenlaw

Dre Greenlaw did not practice on Wednesday, and that just is not ideal. The Broncos signed him to a three-year deal, but it can actually he ripped up quite easily next offseason. If 2025 is yet another year where Greenlaw simply can't stay on the field and perhaps only plays single-digit games, the Broncos could move one and once again look to find a solution at this key position.

Evan Engram

Evan Engram isn't injury prone, but he did play in just nine games in 2024 due to a torn labrum and a hamstring injury. While the Broncos would actually eat more dead money than save on their cap with a release, it can be done. A post-June 1st cut in 2026 would force Denver to eat $7.6 million in dead money but would save them $6.5 million, so it's not technically cap savings.

But this would be a tiny dead cap hit compared to what the Broncos have endured, so it could be done, and a year filled with injuries could make Engram's stint in Denver a short one.