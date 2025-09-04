Broncos' GM George Paton sees another key draft pick get massive contract

Denver Broncos' GM George Paton has seen yet another one of his key draft picks get a massive contract extension.

The GM took the team over in the 2021 NFL Offseason, replacing the legendary John Elway. He had called the Broncos a 'sleeping giant' at the time, but that giant continued to snooze for a couple of seasons.

However, it's not like Paton was a bad GM during that stretch. Yes, he whiffed on the QB and head coach, but he also laid a ton of groundwork for long-term success during those rougher periods. And now, with yet another draft pick of his getting paid, it's clear to see the vision.

George Paton's draft picks are taking shape yet again

George Paton is a very good GM, period. This isn't a discussion anymore. Paton has not only hit on a mountain of key draft picks, but he's also been at the forefront of them being retained by the team. All of Patrick Surtain II, Jonathon Cooper, Quinn Meinerz, and now Nik Bonitto have gotten paid.

Other young players like Marvin Mims Jr and Riley Moss have looked very encouraging, and, if one or both have big seasons in 2025, which feels likely, they could see a massive payday as well. Now yes, Paton has been far from perfect - the Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett misses were truly fireable offenses.

But no GM is perfect, and it's not like Wilson and Hackett were unpopular moves. In fact, the Broncos were praised up and down for those moves, and they both just so happened to not work out at the same time. George Paton has a juggernaut on his hands, and he helped build it. It's a testament to the sharp eye he has for NFL Draft talent, and also a testament to his philosophy of drafting and developing.