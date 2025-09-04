Broncos continue to invest in all the right positions with another major deal

Now that the team has extended Nik Bonitto, it's never been more clear just how smart this front office has been.

Sean Payton has brought the needed change to the Denver Broncos, and that is putting it lightly. Ever since Payton took over, the Broncos have ascended and are now truly near the top of the NFL. Some have said this team could win the AFC West this year, and while you may not be ready to go that far, it's possible.

The front office has gotten to work drafting and retaining key players, and they've also invested in the right players in free agency. When you look at where Denver is putting their resources, it's clear how well this team is run.

Broncos' Nik Bonitto extension keeps the positive trend going...

The Denver Broncos extended Nik Bonitto on Thursday on a four-year deal worth $106 million. It can be worth up to $120 million:

The #Broncos have signed Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million extension, per his agency @AthletesFirst. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2025

This marks yet another deal that Denver has done to keep the trenches a top priority.

Simply put, this is how good and great teams operate - Denver has invested top-dollar in the trenches over the past few offseasons. All of Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, DJ Jones, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers have gotten some sort of contract from the team.

In order to sustain long-term success, being stout in the trenches is the way to go, and Denver has not only done this, but they have laid out some groundwork for it to remain a strength for the long-term. While doing this, they have navigated the cap well and aren't in a tough cap spot in future years.

This is a new age of Denver Broncos football, and we've seen this team get serious with the right players and right positions.