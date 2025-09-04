Broncos next move after extending Nik Bonitto is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos have extended Nik Bonitto, and their next move after this is painfully obvious. The deal is done, and the Broncos cap off a legendary offseason and one to remember for years to come.

This team has added a ton of talent this offseason in free agency, and they have also extended some of their own players. Both Courtland Sutton and Zach Allen got major deals, and the final piece of the puzzle, at least for this offseason, was getting a deal done for Bonitto.

Now that the team has locked down their best EDGE rusher, their next most is painfully obvious.

Broncos must now bring in some linebacker help, and perhaps something else...

According to Tom Pelissero, it's a four year deal worth $106 million, which is another team-friendly extension by the Denver Broncos:

The #Broncos have signed Nik Bonitto to a four-year, $106 million extension, per his agency @AthletesFirst. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 4, 2025

Bonitto broke out in 2024 with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 QB hits, and two defensive touchdowns. The deal is only worth $26.5 million per season, which is quite a ways away from some of the top EDGE rushers in the NFL.

Yet again, the Denver Broncos front office has come through, and their next moves should be to bring in some inside linebacker help and to perhaps get an extension done with John Franklin-Myers. With Dre Greenlaw not practicing on Wednesday, the need for some LB help is obvious.

And as for JFM, he is in the last year of his deal and was very, very good for Denver in 2024. He had a career-high seven sacks and really completed the defensive line. Recently, all of Bonitto, Zach Allen, DJ Jones, and Jonathon Cooper have gotten deals.

Another extension for their starting DE makes sense, and bolstering the ILB room with Greenlaw's injury is another smart move for this team to make following this major extension.