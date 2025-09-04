Broncos may be forced to act quickly at a key position already addressed

The Denver Broncos may again be forced to act on a key position they already addressed in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Heading into the offseason, some wondered if the Broncos were going to try and make an all-in push or save that for 2026. Well, Denver was certainly aggressive, as they not only filled some key holes, but they also rewarded some of their own players.

Now just a few days before their Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, Denver might be forced to act on a position they already addressed in the offseason.

Dre Greenlaw was a Did Not Practice on Wednesday for the Broncos

Maybe this is just being safe, but linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not practice on Wednesday, just four days before his first game as a Bronco:

#Broncos ILB Dre Greenlaw continues to struggle getting healthy. He did not practice Wednesday, spending time on side field. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) September 3, 2025

This is just not idea, as Greenlaw was signed to finally settle the Broncos' iffy ILB play for the next few seasons, but as we all know, he comes with some injury concerns, and this potentially spilling into the 2025 NFL Season would really be terrible news. The linebackers are patrolling the middle of the defense and are the bridge between the defensive line and the secondary.

Dre Greenlaw potentially missing significant time or perhaps even time at all should force the Denver Broncos to figure out how to add to this position once more. Kyzir White is no longer an option, as he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Ja'Whaun Bentley is a free agent and was cut by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, so he could potentially be an option. The final option would absolutely be to either trade for someone or hope that backups like Karene Reid and even Levelle Bailey could step up.

However, with Denver flirting with contender status, it would benefit them more to be aggressive in retooling their ILB room in the event that Dre Greenlaw were to miss notable time.