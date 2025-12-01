Nik Bonitto just did something Broncos haven't seen since Von Miller era

The Denver Broncos are a special team, period. Sure, not every win has looked good this year, and we have seen this team play down to their opponents, but at the end of the day, teams are and should be judged on their record.

And the Broncos are 10-2. For the time being, they are atop the AFC, again the no. 1 seed, and are all but guaranteed a playoff spot for the second year in a row. This team is turning back the clock in some ways, as they have a punishing defense and clutch QB play.

It truly does feel like a repeat of the 2015 NFL Season, but the Broncos still have five regular season games to go and have not clinched anything yet. Well, there is at least someone who has clinched something special, as Nik Bonitto just did something the Broncos have not seen since Von Miller.

Bonitto has two-straight seasons with double-digit sacks, the first for the Broncos since Von Miller

Nik Bonitto, the Broncos' stellar pass rusher, had one sack in Week 13, officially hitting the double-digit mark for the second year in a row, as he had 13.5 sacks in the 2024 NFL Season, his first true breakout year.

Now on the season, the fourth-year player has 10.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. He is on pace to have a more productive pass-rushing season this year than last year, and that is saying something, as he was a top-10 player at his position in 2024. Bonitto has played in all 11 games and is making his mark in Broncos' history.

With consecutive double-digit sack seasons, Nik Bonitto joins all-time great Von Miller as the last two players to do this. Von Miller last had back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, which, oddly enough, were with Vance Joseph has the head coach.

Miller is a top-5 player in the history of the franchise and a future Hall of Famer. He's a two-time Super Bowl champ and one-time Super Bowl MVP with the Broncos, so Nik Bonitto now being lumped with Von Miller in a key pass-rush metric is flat-out amazing.

George Paton being able to find Bonitto and draft him back in 2022 has turned into one of his best moves as GM of the Broncos. And, with the win, Denver moves to 10-2 on the season and are in the driver's seat for the first seed in the AFC.