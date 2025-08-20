Nik Bonitto indicates Broncos seem poised to strike a long-term extension

Nik Bonitto addressed the media after practice on Tuesday and really seemed to speak positively about contract negotiations. Denver has gotten to work this offseason with extending some of their key players.

The most recent extensions have been for Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton, who both got four-year deals. Denver has also recently extended other players like Garett Bolles, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain, and Jonathon Cooper on four-year deals as well.

This team is taking care of their best players and is simply doing it the right way, which is a huge difference when you look at a team like the Dallas Cowboys, a team that can't figure out how to pay Micah Parsons. Well, Bonitto addressed the media after practice and seemed very confident in what was going on.

Nik Bonitto seems very confident in a deal getting done with the Denver Broncos

The nice thing about the Denver Broncos being a well-run operation is that their key players up for contract extensions don't seem even the slightest bit tempted to holdout, as they know they'll be taken care of. Nik Bonitto is next on the list:

Nik Bonitto says contract talks are going well. Good conversations. But there’s no rush. Bonitto should wait until Micah Parsons gets new deal. Let the market reset.

“Knowing how they feel about me upstairs, I feel like something will get done. It’s just a matter of when.” pic.twitter.com/RnZMtdZMaP — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 19, 2025

Bonitto broke out in 2024, amassing 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits. He also added two defensive touchdowns on a pick-six and a fumble-six, cementing himself as a top pass-rusher in the NFL.

Broncos' fans have been debating whether if Nik Bonitto actually deserves an extension, as they site his weakness as a run defender as the primary season. At the end of the day, Denver sported a top-3 defense in the NFL in 2024, and Bonitto's development into an elite player was a huge reason for the defense being so good.

He's a player Denver invested a draft pick in and is still someone right in the middle of his prime. It would be flat-out insane to not get a deal done, but it feels like it's truly only a matter of time before he puts pen to paper and signs one.