NFL trade deadline prediction would be a worst-case scenario for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 6-2 and atop the AFC West, and it's been this way for multiple weeks now. The Broncos have three more games before their bye in Week 12, and they should be able to win two of them. The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on November 4th, which is the Tuesday after Week 9 action.

Denver will either be 7-2 or 6-3 at the deadline, and in each circumstance, they would be in a position to add a player, and they should. Depending on where you look, you could find reports that the Denver Broncos are interested in adding a weapon on offense. With cornerback Patrick Surtain II out for a few weeks, Denver might also be in a position to add a CB.

But there are two other teams competing for this title in the division, and if the Broncos don't ask fast, they could see the LA Chargers or Kansas City Chiefs add a difference-maker. This latest NFL trade deadline bold prediction would honestly be a worst-case scenario for the Broncos.

Breece Hall is traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in latest trade deadline predictions

Brad Gagnon in Bleacher Report predicted that the New York Jets would trade running back Breece Hall to the Kansas City Chiefs:

Why it could happen: Hall is a pending free agent and the Jets probably have bigger fish to fry this offseason, while the Chiefs are not getting as much as they'd probably like out of their offensive backfield.

Why it's bold: The simple fact that Hall, 24, is the league's fifth-leading rusher.

Prediction: Hall yields the Jets a late-round pick and becomes a cog in a backfield that also contains Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, who takes a sizable back seat.

The Chiefs have struggled a but in the backfield this year. Patrick Mahomes is the second-leading rushing with 280 yards, but is tied with Kareem Hunt with four touchdowns. Isiah Pacheco is the leading rusher with just 329 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. KC simply hasn't run the ball well this year, and it's been an issue for multiple years, actually.

On the flip side, Breece Hall has rushed for 581 yards on a strong 5.0 yards per carry. He's averaging 72.6 yards per game, which would put him on pace for 1,234 yards. Across his now four-year career, he's caught 173 passes for 1,470 yards, so he's also a solid pass-catcher.

Hall would actually be a great fit for the Denver Broncos, but they seem very satisfied with JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. Not only have the Chiefs been trending upward, but they are a lot better than their record indicates and could be a Breece Hall away from taking this already good offense to the next level.

This would be a horrific scenario for Denver to endure. Let's hope it remains as a prediction.