Broncos may have just shown their hand before NFL trade deadline

The Denver Broncos may have just shown their hand ahead of the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline (November 4).

The Broncos have never really been true "buyers" ahead of the trade deadline with George Paton as the team's general manager, but they've also never been true contenders. That's changed in 2025.

The Broncos are 6-2, in first place in the AFC West, and they have areas of the roster that need to be upgraded. Whether or not the team adds depth via trade remains to be seen, but a recent report from Adam Schefter of ESPN might show the Broncos' cards as the deadline looms.

Broncos tried (and failed) to claim multiple tight ends off the waiver wire

Broncos put in waiver claims Monday for TE Brendan Bates and TE Ben Sims. But Cleveland had a higher claim and was awarded Bates, and Minnesota had a higher claim and was awarded Sims. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2025

What's interesting about both of these waiver claims is the fact that both Brendan Bates (Browns) and Ben Sims (Vikings) were claimed by teams who have already had them on the roster previously. Bates was on the Browns' roster from 2024-25 and spent a brief bit of time with Denver's Week 9 opponent -- the Houston Texans -- before being claimed on Tuesday.

Sims was originally signed by the Vikings before spending three years with their bitter rivals, the Green Bay Packers. And now his career has come full-circle.

Another interesting tidbit here that may or may not mean anything is the fact that the Browns and Vikings each have players whose names have been thrown out there in trade rumors lately. For the Browns, it's veteran tight end David Njoku, whose availability may actually be a real thing this year as opposed to years prior.

Njoku is typically thought of as a trade candidate because he's a desirable commodity in the passing game, and the Browns are usually bad. This year, they actually have Harold Fannin in place as their presumptive future TE1, and trading Njoku would give him additional (necessary) opportunities.

The Vikings' rumored trade candidate is much more of a surprising one. TJ Hockenson was acquired in a trade with the Lions a couple of years ago and he's considered one of the most well-rounded players in the league at his position. Still just 28 years old, Hockenson would be a fascinating possible addition who could acclimate himself to Sean Payton's offense rather quickly.

Dating back to his college days at Iowa where he shared targets and snaps with Noah Fant, Hockenson is no stranger to playing in two-tight end sets, and maximizing his opportunities as they come. He would be a great pickup for Denver.

But it's clear the Broncos would be getting backed into a bit of a corner with moves like this. They must have preferred the inexpensive waiver wire route to the trade route if they made multiple claims, but now they have to pivot. And perhaps that will end up being for the best.