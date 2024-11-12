NFL Standings: Where do Broncos rank in AFC West in points allowed?
The Denver Broncos have one of the best overall defenses in the NFL. Where does the unit rank in points allowed in 2024?
The emerging defense has been the main reason why Denver is 5-5 and in a playoff spot, but the offense has grown a ton since Week 1. The Denver Broncos are not that far away from being a complete, contending team, and that could come as early as 2025 if things go well this coming offseason.
The Broncos are probably going to be aggressive this coming offseason and add notable players to build around Bo Nix and to make their defense even better than it is now. Through Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season, where do the Broncos rank in the AFC West in points allowed per game?
4. Las Vegas Raiders - 27.9ppg allowed (30th)
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by a defensive-minded head coach in Antonio Pierce, are allowing nearly 30 points per game and have the third-worst defense in the NFL in points allowed. I could have walked into that Raiders facility and told the front office that Pierce was not the right move, but what do I move?
I anticipate that the Raiders will again blow it all up this coming offseason. If it's any consolation, current GM Tom Telesco did draft Justin Herbert when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, so he may have a good eye for QB talent.
3. Kansas City Chiefs - 17.9ppg allowed (5th)
The Kansas City Chiefs have the fifth-best defense in the NFL, allowing just under 18 points per game. The Chiefs having a top defense has actually taken a lot of pressure off the offense, as that unit simply hasn't been all that special since trading Tyreek Hill away.
Kansas City is again poised to make the NFL playoffs and are probably in line to earn the top seed in the AFC, which gives them home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. They are frustratingly good. Ugh!
2. Denver Broncos - 17.7ppg allowed (4th)
The Denver Broncos somehow do not have the best defense in points per game allowed in the AFC West. The Broncos are allowing opponents to score just 17.7 points per game, which is second in the division and fourth in the NFL. The team did allow the Baltimore Ravens to score 41 points, but that'll happen from time to time.
The defense is in great shape for the present and future, as the best positional group on this unit is their defensive line, which is ideal. The hope here is that Denver can keep Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator for as long as possible.
1. Los Angeles Chargers - 13.1ppg allowed (1st)
The best defense in the NFL in points allowed belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, who are allowing just 13.1 points per game. Their offense is missing a couple more playmakers much like the Broncos, and their defense definitely needs to get younger off the EDGE, but this unit is excellent, period.
The Chargers are likely going to ride this defense into the postseason, and while the Chargers are clearly not a contender yet, they could be a handful to deal with in the future if they are able to elevate the offense with more playmakers.