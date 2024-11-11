Despite loss in Week 10, Denver Broncos and Bo Nix prove that they belong
It's never a bad thing to always try to find the positives despite the suffering, and the Denver Broncos did prove that they belong despite Week 10 loss. It's odd, but Bo Nix played a lot better than the 14-point output indicates. Perhaps if the officials did not call a pretty suspect "illegal contact" penalty on Brandon Jones, the Broncos could have gotten the ball back and score more points.
And to end the first half, perhaps if Courtland Sutton didn't drop a pass that hit him in the hands, the Broncos would have had another three points there. Bo Nix completed 22/30 passes for two touchdowns. He was efficient and did carve up the stingy Kansas City Chiefs defense.
When the Broncos needed their QB to put them in a position for a game-winning field goal, he did just that. If it wasn't for a mishap on special teams, we'd be talking about Nix going into Arrowhead and knocking off Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hold your heads up, Broncos Country
Despite the loss in Week 10, the Denver Broncos and Bo Nix most definitely proved that they belong. Nix has 10 touchdown passes and a 92.9 passer rating since Week 3, and he was calm and collected in Week 10. The crowd was insanely loud, and there were a ton of high-stakes moments that Nix was able to execute. The biggest one was converting that third and medium to Courtland Sutton. That allowed the Broncos to run the clock out.
Over the next few weeks, Denver faces Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Cleveland, and they're better than all three squads. It's clear that the Broncos belong in this league, and for all of the people that laughed at the franchise for taking Bo Nix, they're on pace to have to eat their words, big-time.
The sky isn't falling, but it feels like we're in the middle of a horrible thunderstorm. Hopefully over the next few weeks, the Broncos can use this angry energy from this game to fuel them on a bit of a winning streak.
That'd be the most ideal situation for the team, and they may only have to win nine games to make the postseason. They're still in a playoff spot and at the end of the day, this game does not matter for the long-term, and it may not even matter this season, either.