NFL Schedule proves exactly when Broncos' playoff hopes will be on the line

The Denver Broncos officially released their schedule for the 2025 NFL Season, and it's clear when the team will battle for playoff hopes.

What is clear to me is that the schedule does feature some very winnable games at the beginning of the season. It really would not be out of the question that Denver only has a couple of losses heading into their Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the schedule does intensify following their bye week, and that is honestly putting it pretty lightly...

Broncos may have to not stumble down the stretch in 2025

Here is the team's schedule typed out for easy viewing:

W1: Titans at Broncos

W2: Broncos at Colts

W3: Broncos at Chargers

W4: Bengals at Broncos (MNF)

W5: Broncos at Eagles

W6: Broncos at Jets (London)

W7: Giants at Broncos

W8: Cowboys at Broncos

W9: Broncos at Texans

W10: Raiders at Broncos (TNF)

W11: Chiefs at Broncos

W12: BYE

W13: Broncos at Commanders (SNF)

W14: Broncos at Raiders

W15: Packers at Broncos

W16: Jaguars at Broncos

W17: Broncos at Chiefs (Christmas Night)

W18: Chargers at Broncos

It is clear that Denver has a ton of winnable games before their bye week, and it would not be out of the question if they were able to get to seven or eight wins by the time their Week 12 bye hit. Heck, even nine wins would not be out of the question, but the team does play six games after the bye, and they have a ton of tough games during this stretch.

Heck, even playing at the Raiders is going to be a tough game, no matter what, but they are also slated to play the Commanders, Packers, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Chargers to end the season. Of these six games, Denver might be in an unfortunate position where they might have to win four out of the final six to make the playoffs.

If they are able to come away with an 8-3 record before the bye, it get's a lot easier, but seven wins or fewer, and this team's playoff hopes will truly ride on their games following the bye.