NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Updated AFC rankings after Week 17 action

The AFC Playoff Picture is about set at this point, and the seedings are coming into focus as well. The Denver Broncos are the top team in the AFC right now and just need one more win to secure the first overall seed.

Denver hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18, and there does seem to be a chance that LA rests some of their key starters. Overall, the AFC has definitely looked a bit unexpected this year, so it really could be anyone's conference for the taking.

Now that the AFC is finished up with Week 17, let's dive into some conference power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Denver Broncos still stand atop the AFC?

16. Las Vegas Raiders

It's hard to fathom just how bad the Las Vegas Raiders are, and it would shock me if this team did not make sweeping changes again in 2026 - the additions of Geno Smith and Pete Carroll, and much of his coaching staff are surely not returning next season.

15. New York Jets

The New York Jets threw the towel in when they traded Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, but this is another level of awful. Aaron Glenn looks to be in way over his head, and if the Jets were serious, Glenn would not return in 2026.

14. Kansas City Chiefs

Now down to their third-string quarterback, the one positive of this season is what the Chiefs are getting a very high first-round pick, which is ideal for this average roster.

13. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has been playing some great football in recent weeks, and we're beginning to see why he was the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tennessee still might be multiple strong offseasons away from competing for a playoff spot, but this season has largely been a success because of Ward's recent performances.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have now missed the playoffs for the third year in a row - until this front office gets with the times and gets serious about investing into the defense, Cincy will remain on the outside looking in, and it's flat-out criminal that this team has missed the playoffs this long, as the offense has always been good enough with Joe Burrow to win a Super Bowl.

10. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been a frisky, tough team here down the stretch. Their playoff hopes were dashed a few weeks ago, but Miami hasn't quit, and it's likely that Mike McDaniel returns in 2026, but the QB position is a giant mystery.

9. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts got some inspired play by Philip Rivers, and they were a tough out in all of his starts this year, but after an insane start to the season, Daniel Jones went down with a torn Achilles, and the entire year went off the rails. It's another disappointing ending in the Shane Steichen era.

8. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will be playing for an AFC North title in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Baltimore isn't built to win a playoff game this year and needs a bit of a roster refresh if you ask me.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

The other team competing for an AFC North title but not built to win in the playoffs is the Pittsburgh Steelers, an average team with good-not-great QB play. Pittsburgh is again on pace to finish with 9, 10 wins and get bounced out in the first round of the postseason, if they even get there.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have major issues along the offensive line and again feel like a team primed to go one-and-done in the playoffs. Justin Herbert has been good this year, and the defense is great, but the injuries along the OL and overall lack of high-end talent is again going to doom this squad.

5. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills just aren't a very good team this year and have regressed on both sides of the ball. I'm not sure Josh Allen has an 'easy' path to the Super Bowl like some have thought. Buffalo is another team in the AFC that might need a bit of a roster refresh.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now 12-4 on the season and barely got by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. Jacksonville can simply win in Week 18 and earn the AFC South title and at least one home playoff game. It feels like the offense has finally come together in recent weeks. Trevor Lawrence has been on fire.

3. Houston Texans

Now 11-2 over their past 13 games, the Houston Texans are 11-5 on the season and beat the Los Angeles Chargers to really make the AFC Playoff Picture that much more interesting. The Texans could win a playoff game or two, but CJ Stroud's play needs to level up a bit if they want that to happen.

2. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are AFC East champions and still alive for the no. 1 overall seed in the conference as well. Both sides of the ball are great, and New England has won 13 games for a reason, but some have taken note of the easy schedule and aren't yet ready to buy into this team.

1. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos got back on track in Week 17 with a win on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver controls their own destiny for the top AFC seed and would have the inside track to the Super Bowl, as they'd have to win just two home games, and they've lost just two games at home since Week 6 of the 2024 NFL Season.