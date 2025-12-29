Potential return of key Broncos weapon could flip the playoffs on its head

Even though the Denver Broncos have been one of the "healthier" teams in the NFL over the past couple of seasons, they have had their share of tough losses due to injuries, especially this season. One critical loss for the Broncos came back in November during the team's ugly Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders, when running back JK Dobbins suffered a foot injury.

Dobbins was on pace for career-best numbers in just about every major category. Yards, yards per game, touchdowns -- you name it, and he was obliterating his previous career-high numbers.

Unfortunately, his season was seemingly cut short, though the door was left open for a potential return if the Broncos would make it as far as the Super Bowl. About a month ago, Sean Payton added a little fuel to that fire, though he wouldn't go so far as giving any specific dates Dobbins could possibly return.

JK Dobbins' potential return looms large over Broncos' playoff run

Regarding the potential return of Dobbins, a piece of information Payton offered himself, the Broncos' head coach had this to say nearly one month ago to the date:

“Yes. It wouldn’t be soon, but that has a chance to happen.” (via Broncos PR)

This was a piece of information Payton offered up when he was asked about linebacker Drew Sanders, whose return could also potentially come later this season.

But the return of Dobbins could legitimately give the Broncos the type of boost for the postseason that could flip the entire narrative about this team on its head. Dobbins was averaging 77 yards per game before he got hurt, and had multiple 100-yard rushing games. He was the first Broncos running back to eclipse 100 rushing yards in a game since late in the 2022 season.

The emergence of rookie RJ Harvey lately hasn't exactly silenced the fan base's concerns about the Denver running game going into the playoffs. While the Broncos have done a solid job running the ball with Harvey, Dobbins' effectiveness was on another level. So getting him back for the playoffs, or any portion of the playoffs, would be massive.

And at this point, there's been no timetable set for Dobbins's return. The last time we saw him on the field was on November 6, so he's been out for seven weeks, going on eight. As optimistic as it would be, Dobbins himself was telling people he was aiming for a return in the postseason:

#Broncos HC Sean Payton opened the door for a J.K. Dobbins return this season.



Dobbins has told people in the building he's hoping to be back for the playoffs. Realistic? We'll see. Payton brought it up unprompted today. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) November 26, 2025

We know Dobbins won't play on Sunday against the Chargers, but if the Broncos can get a win, they'll buy themselves a week off to start the playoffs. And if that happens?

That would leave us about 10 weeks and change removed from when Dobbins initially went down with the injury. That would still be an aggressive return timeline for him given the nature of his injury, but based on what Dobbins and Sean Payton have said, it doesn't feel like it's completely out of the realm of possibility.