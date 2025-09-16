NFL power rankings: AFC West QB rankings features sliding Patrick Mahomes

The AFC West is shaping up to be an interesting division this year. Let's power rank the starting QBs through the first two weeks.

Things can change, but at this point in time, the division is trending toward having a new division winner for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. Part of how the division goes will boil down to how the starting QBs end up playing down the line.

Through two weeks in the 2025 NFL Season, we've power ranked the AFC West starting quarterbacks. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking AFC West quarterbacks through two weeks in 2025

4. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith has now thrown one touchdown against four interceptions through two games for a measly 66 passer rating. Smith was the worst QB in the AFC West coming into the season, and through two weeks, he is indeed the worst.

The Raiders are not going to amount to much in 2025 when you consider Geno Smith's deficiencies and the overall roster talent. This isn't much of a discussion.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Another QB who just hasn't been all that good this year is Patrick Mahomes. He's completed just 58.8% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception. He and the Kansas City Chiefs are now 0-2 and do not appear to be close to the juggernaut they used to be.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs can rebound, but if they start 0-3 and lose to the New York Giants, the chatter is going to get louder. Not only could this team lose its grip on the AFC West, but they could be in a position to miss the playoffs entirely if things do not change.

2. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix had a nice bounce-back game in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts. The second-half interception was brutal, but Nix was otherwise flawless and led what should have been four touchdown drives and a field goal drive to get the Broncos 31 points.

However, it didn't shake out like that. Anyway, Nix has four touchdown passes through two games and on pace for 34 touchdown passes in 2025. He's an ascending QB and did improve from Week 1 into Week 2, which is notable.

1. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert has quite easily been the best QB in the AFC West this year and might just be the best QB in the NFL right now. He's got the Los Angeles Chargers at 2-0 and atop the division. You do have to wonder if this team is 'due' for a loss at some point in the next week or so, but for now, Herbert and the Chargers are riding high.

The top-end roster talent might not allow them to contend for the title late in the season, but they already have a two-game lead against the Chiefs. Herbert is first in our AFC West QB power rankings.