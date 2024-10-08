NFL playoff bracket if the season ended today: Broncos face huge test
After Week 5 of the 2024 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos are in a playoff spot and would have quite the test in the Wild Card Round. Yes, the playoffs don't begin for months, but through five games, things are looking good for Denver. They are 3-2 and are currently in the 5th seed in the AFC.
Well, as we all know, seven teams from each conference make the playoffs, so the Broncos are indeed currently in the postseason. The NFL moved to a seven-team playoff format a few years ago, which brings forth three Wild Card teams instead of the usual two. This actually makes it possible for an entire division to make the playoffs.
Right now, the AFC does not seem nearly as dominant as many projected it to be heading into the 2024 NFL Season. Below are the current playoff seeds if the season ended today:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0)
2. Houston Texans (4-1)
3. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
4. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
6. Denver Broncos (3-2)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
How it works now with the seven teams in the playoffs is only the no. 1 seed gets the bye week.
This means that the Houston Texans would host the Los Angeles Chargers, the Baltimore Ravens would host the Denver Broncos, and the Buffalo Bills would host the Pittsburgh Steelers. At first glance, all of these projected AFC Wild Card matchups would be quite hard for the away team.
However, you just never know. The Broncos would travel to Baltimore and face the Ravens. Denver played Baltimore in 2022 and lost. The Ravens have ripped off three wins in a row like the Broncos and have also saved their season.
Of the seven playoff teams at the moment, the Broncos will have five total games against these teams; two against the Chiefs, two against the Chargers, and one against the Ravens. These five game could end up being huge factors as to whether Denver can indeed squeeze into the postseason as a Wild Card team.
In Week 6, the Broncos host the LA Chargers, and this could end up being one of their biggest games of the season. Sure, Denver still has 12 games left, but even splitting the 12 contests would give Denver nine wins, and that could be enough to get into the playoffs.
Can the Denver Broncos shock the NFL and make a legitimate playoff push?